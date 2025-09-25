RideAmigos Exec Kathryn Hagerman Medina Elected to National Board of the Association for Commuter Transportation

RideAmigos today announced that Kathryn Hagerman Medina, its Head of Customer Success, has been elected to the National Board of Directors of the Association for Commuter Transportation (ACT). Election reflects ACT's expanding role in setting industry standards for Transportation Demand Management.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RideAmigos today announced that Kathryn Hagerman Medina, its Head of Customer Success, has been elected to the National Board of Directors of the Association for Commuter Transportation (ACT). Hagerman will begin her two-year term as an At-Large Director on January 1, 2026.

ACT, the leading voice for the rapidly evolving practice of Transportation Demand Management (TDM), is driving a new era of professional engagement, policy influence, and industry standards. The organization's ability to attract top talent to the board underscores ACT's rising impact and its critical role in shaping how employers, universities, healthcare systems, and governments manage mobility at scale.

Hagerman joins a distinguished group of 17 leaders who guide ACT's strategy and direction, advancing multimodal solutions that ease congestion, reduce emissions, and strengthen economic vitality across the United States.

"As communities and employers confront the challenges of growth, TDM has the potential to unlock smarter, more sustainable mobility and a stronger workforce. Realizing that opportunity will depend on rigorous, data-driven standards," said Kathryn Hagerman Medina. "ACT's momentum reflects both the urgency and the opportunity in front of us. I am honored to bring my experience to this talented board to help shape the industry's future."

As a long-standing leader in workplace mobility innovation, RideAmigos and its customers have played an important role in advancing TDM practices. Hagerman's election continues the company's history of industry leadership and reflects a commitment to investing in the health of the broader ecosystem.

"ACT's growing influence benefits the entire mobility sector," said Soren Eilertsen, CEO of RideAmigos. "We view Kathryn's election not only as a recognition of her leadership, but also as a sign of the organization's strength and rising profile. RideAmigos is proud to support ACT's mission as we collectively work to transform how the world commutes."

ACT also announced five other newly elected At-Large Directors who will join the board for the 2026–2027 term: Kendle Bjelland (ICF), Jesse Kafka (TripSpark), Andy Keeton, TDM-CP (Commutifi), Caitlin Styrczula, PMP, TDM-CP (Commutifi), and Ian Todreas, TDM-CP (SLR Consulting).

"ACT's Board of Directors plays a vital role in shaping the future of our organization and advancing the field of TDM. I'm excited to welcome our newly elected leaders, whose diverse perspectives and expertise will strengthen our ability to deliver a better journey for everyone," said David Straus, Executive Director of the Association for Commuter Transportation. "Their commitment will help us build stronger communities, support commuters, and drive innovation in the years ahead."

The new Directors join returning Board Officers Rosalind Tucker, TDM-CP (Atlanta Regional Commission), Courtney Reynolds, TDM-CP (Agile Mile, Inc.), Jessica Alba, TDM-CP (Opti-Mobility Solutions), Aaron Fodge TDM-CP, CAPP (Colorado State University), David McMaster, TCM-CP (Transportation DM, LLC), Peggy Schwartz (North Bethesda Transportation Center); and At-Large Directors Thom Cerny TDM-CP (Walmart), Brendon Harrington (Google), Veronica Jarvis TDM-CP (Thurston Regional Planning Council), Russell McDermott, TDM-CP (AECOM), Matt Meservy, PE, TDM-CP (Tennessee Department of Transportation), and Allie Velleca, TDM-CP (AECOM).

Further information about ACT's Board of Directors can be found here.

About the Association for Commuter Transportation (ACT):

The Association for Commuter Transportation is the premier organization and leading advocate for commuter transportation and Transportation Demand Management (TDM) professionals. ACT strives to create an efficient multimodal transportation system by empowering the people, places, and organizations working to advance TDM to improve the quality of life of commuters, enhance the livability of communities, and stimulate economic activity. Further information can be found at www.actweb.org.

About RideAmigos

RideAmigos is a technology company on a mission to change the way the world commutes, for good. Our flagship platform, CommuteHub, unifies parking and transportation demand management strategies into one powerful solution. By combining technology with behavioral science, CommuteHub helps large employers, universities, and governments reduce congestion, optimize parking, and cut emissions while improving the commuter experience. Together with our clients, we've taken tens of millions of cars off the road and prevented hundreds of millions of pounds of CO₂ emissions. Learn more at rideamigos.com.

Media Contact

Kathryn Hagerman, RideAmigos, 1 3124020004, [email protected], https://rideamigos.com

Allison Caravella, Association for Commuter Transportation, 1 202-792-5801 102, [email protected], https://actweb.org

LinkedIn

SOURCE RideAmigos