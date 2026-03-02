Ridge Marketing Launches Search & AI Visibility Audit to Help Brands Navigate the "Answer Engine" Era

"We built this audit to strip away the mystery of AI search. We show brands exactly how they are being cited and provide a tactical plan to enhance their AI visibility." Post this

"The search landscape is undergoing its biggest shift in decades, but the goal remains the same: being where your customers are asking questions," says Eric Murtha, Search Marketing Director at Ridge Marketing. "We built this audit to strip away the mystery of AI search. We show brands exactly how they are being cited (or why they are being ignored) and provide a tactical plan to enhance AI visibility."

The Search & AI Visibility Audit bridges the gap between traditional SEO and AI search through:

Comprehensive Technical Evaluation: A deep dive into page speed, schema markup, and metadata.

AEO & GEO Analysis: Specialized auditing for Answer Engine Optimization and Generative Engine Optimization.

AI Citation Signals: Identifying how and where a brand is referenced by Large Language Models (LLMs).

Competitive Intelligence: A side-by-side visibility comparison against a brand's top competitors.

The Content Master Plan: A strategic roadmap identifying content gaps and specific actions to improve AI "share of voice."

Ridge Marketing is already seeing the impact of these strategies, recently delivering a 350% increase in AI Overview visibility for a client and a 3x year-over-year increase in organic keyword growth for another.

Pricing & Availability

The audit is available starting today. Pricing begins at $2,500 for sites up to 50 pages and $5,000 for sites up to 150 pages, with custom enterprise solutions available. For more information or to request an audit, visit: https://ridgemarketing.com/visibility-audit/.

