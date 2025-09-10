Ridgeline Expands Leadership Team with Appointments of Daniel Eriksson and Lisa Faucher

"Daniel and Lisa are joining us at a pivotal time; their combined experience intersects perfectly with Ridgeline's ambitions to revolutionize investment management technology." - Dave Blair, CEO Post this

Eriksson brings 25 years of experience in fintech, most recently serving as Global Managing Director of Wealth and Investment Technologies at SS&C Advent. While there, he led teams spanning portfolio accounting, client communications, trading, compliance, and data management for global markets.

Faucher joins Ridgeline after an 18-year career at Workday, most recently as Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations, Strategy, and Planning. She will leverage her diverse experience across enterprise SaaS to help Ridgeline achieve its strategic and performance goals.

"Daniel and Lisa are two of the most impressive leaders I've encountered in their respective spheres," said Dave Blair, CEO. "They are joining us at a pivotal time; their combined experience intersects perfectly with Ridgeline's ambitions to revolutionize investment management technology. I look forward to working with them to accelerate the value we can deliver to our customers while redefining the future of the industry."

"[Ridgeline Founder] Dave Duffield asked me the main reason I joined, and it's simple: the people; their attitude and the energy here was impressive. This is a place where you can do great work, and I believe my passion for people, progress, and drive will fit in very well," said Eriksson.

Added Faucher, "Ridgeline is on the tipping point of exponential growth and will become the leader in the industry; it has all the right ingredients. We are moving fast and I'm excited to be a part of the next chapter."

Ridgeline is the industry cloud platform for investment management. It was founded by visionary entrepreneur Dave Duffield (co-founder of both PeopleSoft and Workday) to address the unique technology challenges of an industry in need of new thinking. We are building a modern cloud-native platform, purpose-built for the investment management industry to empower businesses like never before. With a growing campus in Reno and offices in New York, Lake Tahoe, and the Bay Area, Ridgeline is proud to have built a fast-growing, people-first company that has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Best Workplace for Innovators," by Frost & Sullivan as a "Technology Innovation Leader," and by The Software Report as a "Top 100 Software Company."

Christine Switzer, Ridgeline, 1 (775) 209-7620, [email protected], https://www.ridgelineapps.com/

