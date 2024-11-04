Ridgeline Launches Mobile Experience for its Investment Management Platform

"I'm now waking up in a world where I look at our trades real-time on my phone with Ridgeline and that's how I check to see where we're at with a trade. This is software that will unlock our people to do greater things." - Cole Smead, CEO and Portfolio Manager, Smead Capital Management Post this

Ridgeline is designed to help investment management firms spend more time on what matters. Core functions like portfolio management, trade order management, and client relationship management are brought together with unified, real-time data on a single platform and an intuitive interface that's now available from a mobile phone for the first time.

According to Ridgeline's SVP of Product and Platform Susan Koo, "We're always looking for ways to deliver value to customers and introduce more efficiency and growth opportunities in their day. Ridgeline Mobile will unshackle entire teams from being bound to their desks and let them seamlessly operate whenever and wherever they are — using the same device they do for everything else in their life."

Ridgeline's customers transitioning from legacy solutions are replacing as many as nine disparate software packages and a multitude of integrations. The entire firm's ability to access the platform at any time from their mobile devices is yet another example of how Ridgeline supercharges operations.

Ridgeline's product team listened closely to customers to ensure that the initial set of mobile functionality aligned with the actions they wanted to prioritize on the go, including:

Understanding their business in real time through firm-wide dashboards and performance calculations

Responding to client requests by accessing key details like portfolio performance and recent activities and trades

Recording meeting notes verbally with the voice-enabled AI Assistant

Tending to workflow alerts such as compliance and assigning tasks to colleagues

Ridgeline will continue to invest in building out the mobile experience as part of its commitment to delivering the most modern technology in the industry. As more mobile functionality becomes available, Ridgeline users will experience the same frictionless cloud updates that they enjoy on the desktop experience through weekly releases.

Ridgeline CEO Dave Blair is enthusiastic about what mobile will unlock for users, saying, "Ridgeline Mobile adds a powerful new dimension to our ability to serve as a centralized communications and operational hub for an entire firm in real-time."

About Ridgeline

Ridgeline is the industry cloud platform for investment management. It was founded by visionary entrepreneur Dave Duffield (co-founder of both PeopleSoft and Workday) to address the unique technology challenges of an industry in need of new thinking. We are building a modern cloud-native platform, purpose-built for the investment management industry to empower businesses like never before. With a growing campus in Reno and offices in New York, Lake Tahoe, and the Bay Area, Ridgeline is proud to have built a fast-growing, people-first company that has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Best Workplace for Innovators," by Frost & Sullivan as a "Technology Innovation Leader," and by The Software Report as a "Top 100 Software Company."

Media Contact

Christine Switzer, Ridgeline, 1 7752097620, [email protected], https://www.ridgelineapps.com/

SOURCE Ridgeline