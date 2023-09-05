Ridgeline Names Dave Blair Co-CEO; Expands Executive Leadership Team

"These key leadership appointments are designed to set Ridgeline up for the next decade." - Dave Duffield, Ridgeline Founder and co-CEO Tweet this

Mike Duffield comes to Ridgeline from Alchemy, a Workday consulting services partner that he founded and led as CEO for the past seven years. He started his career at PeopleSoft, where he helped roll out their Higher Education Campus Solutions product line. When his father Dave Duffield started Workday, Mike joined as the company's vice president of Global Sales. He later launched Workday's Education & Government industry solution.

"These key leadership appointments are designed to set Ridgeline up for the next decade," says Ridgeline founder and now co-CEO Dave Duffield. "Dave Blair has the engineering mindset and a vision for the future of investment management software that our company needs to continue developing innovative solutions. And my son Mike is one of the best early-stage sales leaders in the software business. Their experience delivering industry solutions is essential to Ridgeline's mission, and I appreciate that both have stepped in to guide Ridgeline into our next phase of growth."

Ridgeline is a cloud-native, enterprise platform for the investment management industry. The company is rapidly bringing new customers into production. For the remainder of 2023 and into 2024, Ridgeline will be expanding the team, platform, and feature sets to onboard new customers and enable significant growth.

Ridgeline is the industry cloud platform for investment management. It was founded in 2017 by visionary entrepreneur Dave Duffield (co-founder of both PeopleSoft and Workday) to address the unique technology challenges of an industry in need of new thinking.

