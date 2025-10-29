Ridgewood Dentist Unveils Groundbreaking Two-Visit Underbite Correction Method

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patients struggling with underbites no longer need to endure years of braces, painful jaw surgery, or long recoveries. Dr. Albert J. Kurpis, founder of the Kurpis Center for Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry in Ridgewood, New Jersey, has introduced the Kurpis Method™, a revolutionary, non-surgical alternative that corrects underbites in just two office visits.
A Life-Changing Alternative to Surgery
Traditionally, patients with severe underbites were told that corrective jaw surgery—often involving hospitalization, wiring, and months of healing—was the only solution. The Kurpis Method™ changes that narrative. Through advanced digital design, aesthetic dentistry, and precision occlusal engineering, Dr. Kurpis has pioneered a technique that delivers immediate, functional, and cosmetic results—without surgery, braces, or discomfort.
How It Works
The transformation begins with a "test drive" smile. During the first appointment, Dr. Kurpis places a custom mockup directly over the patient's natural teeth, allowing them to preview their new bite and smile in real time. Once the patient approves the look and feel, their final restorations are digitally designed and handcrafted by a master ceramist. At the second visit, the permanent restorations are seated—completing the smile transformation in a matter of days.
"Patients are amazed," says Dr. Kurpis. "They can walk in hiding their smile and walk out with a new sense of confidence. It's truly life-changing to see that kind of transformation happen without pain or surgery."
Fast, Comfortable, and Predictable
Unlike traditional orthodontic or surgical methods that can take years, the Kurpis Method™ offers:
- Immediate results – completed in just two visits
- Minimally invasive treatment – no braces, no surgery
- Customized aesthetics – digitally designed for each patient's unique facial proportions
- Enhanced comfort – gentle procedure with predictable outcomes
The result is a natural, balanced smile and improved facial harmony—often giving patients a more youthful, confident appearance.
About Dr. Albert J. Kurpis
Dr. Kurpis is one of the nation's most recognized authorities in cosmetic and implant dentistry. A published author, innovator, and lecturer, he has spent decades perfecting smile transformations for high-profile patients and professionals who demand exceptional, lasting results. His Ridgewood practice attracts patients from across the United States seeking advanced, minimally invasive aesthetic solutions.
Media Contact
Albert J Kurpis, Kurpis Center for Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry, 1 2014479700, [email protected], https://www.kurpisdentistry.com
SOURCE Kurpis Center for Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry
Share this article