Ridgewood Dentist Unveils Groundbreaking Two-Visit Underbite Correction Method

"Patients are amazed," says Dr. Kurpis. "They can walk in hiding their smile and walk out with a new sense of confidence. It's truly life-changing to see that kind of transformation happen without pain or surgery." Post this

Traditionally, patients with severe underbites were told that corrective jaw surgery—often involving hospitalization, wiring, and months of healing—was the only solution. The Kurpis Method™ changes that narrative. Through advanced digital design, aesthetic dentistry, and precision occlusal engineering, Dr. Kurpis has pioneered a technique that delivers immediate, functional, and cosmetic results—without surgery, braces, or discomfort.

How It Works

The transformation begins with a "test drive" smile. During the first appointment, Dr. Kurpis places a custom mockup directly over the patient's natural teeth, allowing them to preview their new bite and smile in real time. Once the patient approves the look and feel, their final restorations are digitally designed and handcrafted by a master ceramist. At the second visit, the permanent restorations are seated—completing the smile transformation in a matter of days.

"Patients are amazed," says Dr. Kurpis. "They can walk in hiding their smile and walk out with a new sense of confidence. It's truly life-changing to see that kind of transformation happen without pain or surgery."

Fast, Comfortable, and Predictable

Unlike traditional orthodontic or surgical methods that can take years, the Kurpis Method™ offers:

Immediate results – completed in just two visits

Minimally invasive treatment – no braces, no surgery

Customized aesthetics – digitally designed for each patient's unique facial proportions

Enhanced comfort – gentle procedure with predictable outcomes

The result is a natural, balanced smile and improved facial harmony—often giving patients a more youthful, confident appearance.

About Dr. Albert J. Kurpis

Dr. Kurpis is one of the nation's most recognized authorities in cosmetic and implant dentistry. A published author, innovator, and lecturer, he has spent decades perfecting smile transformations for high-profile patients and professionals who demand exceptional, lasting results. His Ridgewood practice attracts patients from across the United States seeking advanced, minimally invasive aesthetic solutions.

Media Contact

Albert J Kurpis, Kurpis Center for Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry, 1 2014479700, [email protected], https://www.kurpisdentistry.com

SOURCE Kurpis Center for Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry