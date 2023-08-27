Riedell Skates unveils new fashion skate, Ember, for winter fun

"We took visual inspiration from popular winter footwear to create a skate that would appeal to an aesthetic-conscious customer and beckon them into the world of ice skating." Tweet this

Laura Lepisto, 2010 Olympic competitor from Finland and a member of the Riedell product development team, shared insight into the development process for Ember. "In addition to performance and comfort, aesthetics is such an important aspect for Riedell," she said. "We wanted Ember to be part of the whole outdoor skating experience: a frozen pond, picturesque scenery, great company, hot chocolate, and having fun in comfort and style."

Ember is offered with unisex sizing and two colorways, Cider and Blush. The skate has a relaxed, comfortable fit that incorporates a foam padded tongue, performance microfiber lining, and a cushioned fold-over collar. The boot comes with an attached stainless steel Luna blade making it easy to glide comfortably across the ice. Plus, a waterproof genuine suede leather upper and no-maintenance outsole make Ember ideal for outdoor skating adventures.

While this skate is designed for casual, recreational use, it is equally appealing to competitive skaters who want to enjoy fashionable skating on the pond. The moderate support makes it easy for experienced skaters to feel confident showing off their skills.

Professional show skater Jenni Kerr said, "I was lucky enough to get to try the Ember skates. I have never seen such a cute pair of skates! They would be perfect for anyone wanting to try out ice skating but also wanting to make it stylish! I'm thinking of cute outfits and Christmas ice rinks! So much fun!"

"We are incredibly excited to introduce Ember to the ice sports community," said Bob Riegelman, President of Riedell Skates "Our team worked hard to create a unique skate that delivers on both look and comfort. We believe this skate will empower skaters of all levels to enjoy the ice this winter."

With a cozy winter boot vibe, Ember is a top pick for a casual skate on the pond or the local outdoor rink. Take Ember out for a romantic date skate and capture memorable moments on the ice with friends!

Ember is available for purchase now at ice.riedellskates.com or at authorized Riedell dealers worldwide.

About Riedell Skates

For over 75 years, Riedell has been the leading innovator in the ice skating market. In 1945, Paul Riedell and his wife Sophie founded Riedell Skates with one goal in mind: to produce and offer only the finest quality skates available in the market. By manufacturing only top-quality, hand-crafted skating boots made in Red Wing, Minnesota, our founders built a reputation for supplying the world's best skates with exceptional fit and comfort.

As the years go by, we continue to reinvent our product lines and hire only the most skilled and professional employees in hopes of achieving the very same perfection that inspired Paul when he set out to change the skating world forever.

