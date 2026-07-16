Riemann Computing Goes Live on Wefunder, Unveils Revolutionary Programming Language and AI Breakthrough

Riemann Computing is now live on Wefunder, inviting the public to support and follow its ongoing work in infrastructure, AI, and software innovation. The campaign highlights momentum from recent milestones.
DETROIT, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riemann Computing is now live on Wefunder, giving the public an opportunity to follow and support the company as it continues building at the intersection of infrastructure, AI, and software innovation. The campaign reflects momentum already underway across the company's product roadmap, including recent milestones in artificial intelligence and programming language development.
In January 2026, Riemann Computing more formerly introduced the OpenPeer AI family of machine learning models as part of its broader effort to make advanced AI more efficient and accessible. The company described OpenPeer AI as a step toward reducing the cost and complexity of modern AI by emphasizing data efficiency, modularity, and usability for developers and researchers.
More recently, Riemann Computing teased LonScript, a new programming language. The company says LonScript is being developed to support high-performance scientific and technical computing, with a focus on speed, efficiency, and practical use cases for modern software development.
Together, these releases reflect Riemann Computing's larger mission: to rethink how computing systems are built and used. The company is focused on technologies that can improve infrastructure, lower the burden of data-heavy workflows, and open new possibilities for developers working in AI and advanced computing.
Riemann Computing's Wefunder campaign is now available for supporters who want to learn more about the company's vision and follow its progress. The company has said it views the campaign as a way to build a broader community around its long-term mission and technical roadmap.
For more information, visit Riemann Computing on Wefunder.
As always, none of this is investment or financial advice. Please do your own due diligence and research.
Media Contact
Andrew Nassief, Riemann Computing Inc., 1 6165419038, [email protected], https://riecomp.org
SOURCE Riemann Computing Inc.
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