Riemann Computing Goes Live on Wefunder, Unveils Revolutionary Programming Language and AI Breakthrough

"Riemann Computing is building the next generation of infrastructure, AI, and programming tools so developers and researchers can do more with less data, less friction, and more speed." ~ Andrew Magdy Kamal Post this

More recently, Riemann Computing teased LonScript, a new programming language. The company says LonScript is being developed to support high-performance scientific and technical computing, with a focus on speed, efficiency, and practical use cases for modern software development.

Together, these releases reflect Riemann Computing's larger mission: to rethink how computing systems are built and used. The company is focused on technologies that can improve infrastructure, lower the burden of data-heavy workflows, and open new possibilities for developers working in AI and advanced computing.

Riemann Computing's Wefunder campaign is now available for supporters who want to learn more about the company's vision and follow its progress. The company has said it views the campaign as a way to build a broader community around its long-term mission and technical roadmap.

For more information, visit Riemann Computing on Wefunder.

As always, none of this is investment or financial advice. Please do your own due diligence and research.

Media Contact

Andrew Nassief, Riemann Computing Inc., 1 6165419038, [email protected], https://riecomp.org

SOURCE Riemann Computing Inc.