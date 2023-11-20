Rigby named Chief Development Officer for Capstone Wellness

Ruth Ann Rigby returns home to Capstone Wellness as Chief Development Officer Post this

Dr. Adrian Hickmon, Founder of Capstone, expresses, "We are thrilled to welcome Ruth Ann Rigby back to our Capstone family. Her extensive experience and unwavering commitment to our mission will undoubtedly drive our organization to new heights."

Rigby is a prominent figure in the recovery and mental health industry, having worked with some of the leading treatment providers in the nation. In 2022, she received the Dr. Jasper Chen See Volunteer Leadership Award from the National Association of Treatment Providers in recognition of her outstanding leadership, volunteerism, and mentorship to countless professionals.

Slade Hickmon, chief executive officer at Capstone, adds, "Ruth Ann Rigby's dedication to helping those struggling with addiction is truly remarkable. Her own remarkable journey and accolades speak volumes about her passion and commitment to making a difference."

In Ruth Ann's own words, "I am humbled and honored to return home to continue to grow our company with Capstone Wellness. With more than 20 years of serving families one at a time, I am committed to helping individuals with substance-use disorders, mental health struggles, trauma, attachment, sexual compulsions, addictive behaviors, and more."

Ruth Ann Rigby's passion for service extends to her involvement on the boards of numerous community organizations, church leadership committees, and behavioral health associations, including NACoA, the Mississippi Association of Drug Court Professionals, Central Mississippi Chapter of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency, Mississippi Association of Addiction Professionals, American Diabetes Association, National Alliance for Mental Illness (Mississippi Chapter), and the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers.

Additionally, Ruth Ann serves on the advisory board for the Center for Hope and Healing at Broadmoor Baptist Church, where she remains on call to support any family in need. Along with her husband, LTC (Ret) Joseph Rigby, she is a co-founder of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization called First Responders of Mississippi, which provides aid, wellness and hope to first responders and agencies in their time of greatest need.

Capstone Wellness is a leading institution in the field of behavioral health and addiction recovery, encompassing Capstone Treatment Center, Vine & Root Counseling, and the upcoming Encounter at New Canaan Ranch for women. With more than two decades of experience, Capstone has been dedicated to assisting individuals and families in overcoming challenges related to substance-use disorders, mental health struggles, trauma, attachment, sexual compulsions, addictive behaviors, and more.

