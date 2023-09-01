RighIT Solutions is recognized by Inc Magazine as one of the top 1500 fastest growing companies in US

"RighIT Solutions is an employee-centric IT Services company. We offer best-in-class benefits for our employees. It is our motto – Happy Employees = Happy Customers." Tweet this

Not only have the companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2023 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2021, accounting for over 3 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands on August 18.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of our generation's greatest innovators and business leaders.

RighIT Solutions Serves Government and Commercial Customers across the world.

Who we are: a 100+ team powerhouse of US-based top-notch IT experts.

What we do: transform systems and processes for global clients across industries.

How we do it: work closely with clients to deliver IT solutions that drive desired business outcomes.

CONTACT: Manish Bhansali, CEO and President, RighIT Solutions LLC,

[email protected], 818-436-9515

Media Contact

Manish Bhansali, RighIT Solutions LLC, 1 8184369515, manish.bhansali@righit.com, RighIT.com

SOURCE RighIT Solutions LLC