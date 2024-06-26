Right at Home, a leading in-home care franchise, Earns Best Places To Work Certification

Right at Home, a leading in-home care franchise with 700-plus locations across the U.S. and five other countries, is proud to announce that it has achieved the Great Place To Work® certification. This national recognition underscores Right at Home's commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work environment for its employees.

OMAHA, Neb., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, a leading in-home care franchise with 700-plus locations across the U.S. and five other countries, is proud to announce that it has achieved the Great Place To Work® certification. This national recognition underscores Right at Home's commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work environment for its employees.

The certification was awarded based on the participation from Right at Home franchise offices across the United States, including more than 10,000 surveys, which measured employee satisfaction and trust in the workplace. The high participation rates and outstanding scores from these offices were consolidated, resulting in Right at Home earning the brand-level certification. Additionally, 60% of participating Right at Home franchise offices achieved the Great Place To Work certification, reflecting their exceptional workplace cultures.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Great Place To Work certification," said Nikki Holles, Right at Home's Vice President of People Strategy. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our franchisees and company-owned branch directors who consistently strive to create a supportive and inclusive environment. We are also thrilled that so many of our offices also achieved local-level certification, demonstrating commitment to excellence across the organization."

The Great Place To Work certification process involves a thorough analysis of employee feedback, focusing on various dimensions of workplace trust, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The certification acknowledges companies that not only meet but exceed the criteria in these areas, creating a consistent and overwhelmingly positive employee experience.

Right at Home's certified offices will now proudly display the Great Place To Work badge on their websites, in social media campaigns, and job postings. This recognition will serve as a valuable tool in attracting and retaining top talent, further enhancing the quality of care provided to clients.

"Achieving this certification at both the brand and local levels speaks volumes about Right at Home's dedication to excellence," said Holles. "We are excited to see our offices utilize this recognition to enhance their marketing efforts and continue to attract dedicated professionals who share our passion for providing exceptional in-home care."

Right at Home's mission is to improve the quality of life for those it serves, and this certification further solidifies its reputation as an employer of choice in the in-home care industry.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit rightathome.net. If you're interested in taking the next step in making a difference in your community as a Right at Home franchisee, visit rightathomefranchise.com.

