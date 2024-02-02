Right at Home California Franchisee Renée Concialdi to Discusses Why She Became a Franchisee on Franchise Education Webinar

After nearly nine years of successful growth in "The Golden State," Concialdi will discuss her experience on February 22, 2024, at 2 p.m. ET to give advice to franchise prospects and provide a market outlook.

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renée Concialdi, a successful Right at Home franchisee, has built three powerful in-home care businesses in Pasadena, San Gabriel, and West Covina, California, and is celebrating her ninth anniversary with the company this year. Now, she will be sitting down with 1851 Franchise Publisher Nick Powills on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 2 p.m. ET to discuss her pathway to success.

Prior to taking ownership of her first Right at Home business, Concialdi spent two decades in the corporate space with ADP, working in risk management, client services, and program management. She credits her corporate experiences with giving her many of the business skills she has needed to succeed as a growing franchisee with the leading in-home care brand. However, her personal experience and heart for caregiving have also played a crucial role in driving her success over the years.

"I was able to grow in the corporate space and get the brass ring position that I always strove for, and I loved that position. After some restructuring, I realized it was time to look for my next spot," explained Concialdi. "In entrepreneurship, you can take your ideas and support growth toward the common goal, and it feels even better than it did in that brass ring role. You have autonomy in your business, and you have the opportunity to do good, do the right thing, treat people well, and be the person you want to be. You don't have to make choices that you wouldn't ordinarily make or ones that may not fit your values. That's a really large part of my story."

As a young girl, Concialdi helped her disabled mother when she needed support but was also working to maintain her independence and dignity whenever possible. Again, toward the end of her mother's life, Concialdi became very involved in her care and even had Right at Home by her side through her mother's passing.

"Having the support of Right at Home allowed me to live my life in the way that we work to help our clients do," she explained. "Being able to have more freedom and know that I could go to work, not worry, and have the support, care, and continuity to give her freedom and independence was hugely transformative for me."

As she has scaled from one Right at Home business to three, Concialdi said her heart for the business is what has allowed her to find continued success. The in-home care industry is a highly personal one, and many clients require care plans that consistently adapt. In addition to seeing "problems" as opportunities and being a self-starter, Concialdi has developed an incredible balance of tender-hearted, compassionate care and a focus on business strategy and long-term growth.

Looking toward the future, Concialdi recognizes the wave of demand for in-home care, often referred to as the Silver Tsunami, that is on the horizon and notes that industry professionals should remain attentive and agile to ensure they are ready to address demand as it comes.

California continues to be a strong market for Right at Home's growth, following suit as demand grows nationwide. Roughly 3.8 million Baby Boomers are expected to turn 65 each year through 2029, and the vast majority of adults will need some level of long-term care support after the age of 65. And with the Public Policy Institute of California projecting that by 2030 slightly more than one million seniors in California will require some assistance with self-care, Right at Home is looking to add 29 new territories across the state, specifically targeting development in Bakersfield, Chico, El Centro, Los Angeles, Merced, Redding, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, Santa Clara, Vallejo and Visalia.

For more information on her story and the opportunity for Right at Home franchise ownership in California, join Concialdi and 1851 Franchise Publisher Nick Powills on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 2 p.m. ET for a live webinar discussion. Concialdi and Powills will dive further into her personal experience as an owner, the current state of business in California, and how other entrepreneurs can begin to make a difference in their own communities.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries.

If you're interested in taking the next step in making a difference in your community as a Right at Home franchisee, visit http://rightathomefranchise.com or to read more about franchise ownership, visit our blog at: https://rightathomefranchise.com/forc/.

