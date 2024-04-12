Right at Home Caregiver Creates Extraordinary Experiences and Earns 2024 National Caregiver of the Year

Leon Church received the honor as one out of 24,000 caregivers across the Right at Home network at the company's national conference. Eight additional caregivers were recognized as Regional Caregiver of the Year.

OMAHA, Neb., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On April 11, Right at Home bestowed its highest caregiver honor to Leon Church, a caregiver at Right at Home Northwest Washington, by presenting him with the 2024 National Caregiver of the Year award in recognition of his exemplary commitment to the company's mission: to improve the quality of life for those we serve.

What elevated Leon above more than 24,000 caregivers was his characteristic ability to create individual caregiving experiences to meet the physical, social, and emotional needs of his clients.

One of Leon's clients who has cerebral palsy and needs assistance with all activities of daily living, including feeding and grooming, to keep up with his active lifestyle of attending meetings, conferences, church, and sporting events.

"Leon got to know our son, what our son liked, and what he didn't like. Leon always respects our son's thoughts, ideas, and wishes," said the client's father. "He encourages our son to be a self-advocate."

To help the client continue his active lifestyle, Leon created extraordinary experiences by accompanying him to a three-day conference. Leon provided the needed care and support while helping his client experience independence and freedom. Leon also took some of his own personal time to organize and attend Seattle Kraken and Mariner games with him, which are hours away from home. Leon keeps the client busy, active, and living his best life.

"What makes Leon incredibly special is his innate gift to empathize with his clients and understand their social and emotional state," said Steve Morris, owner of Right at Home Northwest Washington. "He goes above and beyond to help them live happier, healthier lives."

For another client with dementia, Leon's ability to adjust care to fit the good days and not-so-good days was paramount. He was able to balance protecting his client's safety while giving his client the freedom to make personal choices. For example, when they took walks outside, Leon would let his client set the pace and destination to create an experience where his client felt they had been walking for miles.

"Our office is extremely proud of Leon," said Steve. "He is very deserving of this incredible honor, and we couldn't be more thankful to have him as part of the Right at Home team."

Leon understands the complexities around providing extraordinary personal care while meeting his clients where they are on a cognitive level. By balancing the two, he earns the trust of his clients and their families and is the recipient of the 2024 Right at Home National Caregiver of the Year award.

"I am pleased to congratulate Leon Church on his recognition as the Right at Home 2024 National Caregiver of the Year," said Margaret Haynes, President and CEO of Right at Home. "This award honors caregivers who provide exceptional care to clients every day. Leon has demonstrated the very essence of the award, and we are grateful he is part of Right at Home."

Right at Home also recognized eight caregivers across the country for their outstanding commitment to their clients. This year's Regional Caregivers of the Year are:

West Region Caregiver of the Year: Ellen Butterbaugh of Oro Valley, Arizona

(office owners Karen and Sunir Kochhar )

of (office owners ) East Central Region Caregiver of the Year: Delvon Denson of Bluffton, South Carolina

(branch director Stephanie Frazier and associate director Nancy Rosen )

(branch director and associate director ) Northeast Region Caregiver of the Year: Panagiota Plamantouras of Linwood, New Jersey

(office owners Brian and Christina Maroney )

(office owners ) Mid-Atlantic Region Caregiver of the Year: Danielle Fuller of Virginia Beach, Virginia

(branch director Terra Dehler )

of (branch director ) Southwest Region Caregiver of the Year: Aron Chaparro of Rockwall, Texas

(office owners Rachel and Mark Reynolds )

(office owners ) Southeast Region Caregiver of the Year: Gloriose Ntibarikure of Alpharetta, Georgia

(office owners Susan and Robert Brown )

(office owners ) Northwest Central Region Caregiver of the Year: Ashleigh Ekstrom of Seattle, Washington

(office owners Ben Solomon and Jay Solomon )

(office owners and ) Midwest Region Caregiver of the Year: Julie Collins of West Des Moines, Iowa

(office owner Raouf Agrignan)

Caregivers are nominated for their exemplary commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients and teams. The winners are selected by a committee that includes Right at Home representatives and community professionals from other health care, senior care, and caregiving organizations. The award is presented annually during the organization's conference.

View all Right at Home 2024 Caregiver of the Year award recipients.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit https://www.rightathome.net.

Media Contact

Nick Powills, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Right at Home