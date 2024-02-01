Right at Home CEO Margaret Haynes Named 2024 Home Care Association of America Board President

With 13 years of experience in the in-home care industry, Margaret Haynes, President and CEO of Right at Home, the in-home care franchise with over 700 units across the globe, has been selected to serve as the 2024 President of the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) Board of Directors.

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With 13 years of experience in the in-home care industry, Margaret Haynes, President and CEO of Right at Home, the in-home care franchise with over 700 units across the globe, has been selected to serve as the 2024 President of the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) Board of Directors. The HCAOA represents home care agencies across the country and advocates for services to help people live successfully wherever they call home.

"The future is very bright for the HCAOA and the home care industry," said Haynes. "With the growing needs of the aging population and those living with a disability or needing assistance, the demand for home care services will continue to outpace supply. Being actively involved with the HCAOA is an important way to create a collective voice and advocate and elevate the industry at large."

After nearly two decades spent supporting the financial services sector, Haynes realized that she was interested in working in a more meaningful industry, and this is what pushed her to move into home care over a decade ago.

"While there were great opportunities to continue to grow professionally, I found that I loved the people I worked with, but I wasn't passionate about the industry," she explained.

After working to find a career that would allow her to apply her business acumen to health and human services, Haynes started with Right at Home in 2011. Her passion for the brand (and the home care industry as a whole) has only grown over the years as she has supported franchisees in growing their own businesses and even relied on Right at Home's services to support her own family.

"When I think about how many other individuals are experiencing the same type of support and peace of mind every day from great agencies across the industry, I am both inspired and moved," added Haynes.

More recently, Haynes transitioned from COO to CEO with Right at Home, and she called on her "We've Got This" mindset to rally the team around her and drive meaningful progress in a relatively short amount of time. Over the last year, the franchise awarded 24 new territories, including 10 to existing franchisees who chose to expand and another four to those who decided to join the system on the referral of an existing owner. While this in itself is a great health indicator for the system, Right at Home also scooped up nearly a dozen industry awards celebrating its culture, longevity, ability to withstand recessions, and accessibility to multiple interest groups.

Moving into a leadership role with the HCAOA is just another way Haynes will be able to positively impact business owners, caregivers, and clients and their families around the nation as she works to bring a unified voice and drive collaboration across the various payer sources.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries.

For more information about Right at Home, visit rightathome.net. If you're interested in taking the next step in making a difference in your community as a Right at Home franchisee, visit rightathomefranchise.com.

Media Contact

Ally Heath, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Right at Home