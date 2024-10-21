Right at Home Climbs to No. 89 on the Franchise Times Top 400 List

The in-home care brand's rise in the Franchise Times Top 400 rankings reflects its steady growth and commitment to providing quality care for seniors and adults with disabilities.

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, the in-home care franchise with over 700 locations worldwide, has secured a place on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list, ranking at No. 89, up 11 spots from its previous ranking at No. 100 in 2023. This prestigious list is the most comprehensive ranking of the 400 largest U.S.-based franchise systems, highlighting Right at Home's commitment to quality care and franchise growth.

"Right at Home's inclusion in the Franchise Times 400 is a proud moment for our entire organization," said Jen Chaney, vice president of franchise development. "Our franchisees, caregivers and corporate team are the backbone of our success, working tirelessly to deliver compassionate care to communities across the globe. This recognition underscores the tremendous dedication of each individual who contributes to the well-being of our clients."

The Franchise Times 400 list ranks franchise systems by systemwide sales on a global scale. The list is compiled using both voluntary company reports and the latest Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs). To qualify, companies must either be legally franchised and headquartered in the U.S. or have at least 10% of their total locations within the country. Additionally, a minimum of 15% of the company's total units must be franchised.

Founded in 1995, Right at Home has spent nearly three decades refining its approach to in-home care, employing professionally trained caregivers who assist clients with daily tasks and personal care needs. With over 700 franchise locations across the U.S. and five other countries, Right at Home's expansive network offers franchisees an unmatched level of support and resources. New franchisees benefit from the company's long-standing experience and a wealth of shared knowledge from both seasoned franchisees and members of the Right at Home leadership team.

Right at Home's reputation for quality care stems from its comprehensive approach: each caregiver undergoes thorough screening, training and bonding/insurance before working with clients. This ensures that seniors and adults with disabilities receive compassionate, dependable assistance tailored to their individual needs.

"We've built a strong foundation over the years, and we're continually inspired by the stories we hear from clients and their families," said Chaney. "This recognition reflects not just our growth, but the real, positive difference our franchisees make in people's lives every day. We're excited to keep moving forward, expanding our services and supporting our franchise owners as they bring Right at Home's care to even more communities."

