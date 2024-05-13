Right at Home Completes 9 New Signings to Date, Strong Momentum as Demand for In-Home Care Continues To Grow

The leading in-home care franchise is on track to exceed its annual growth goal as it prepares for an explosion in demand in the coming decade.

OMAHA, Neb., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After awarding 24 new franchises in 2023, Right at Home, the leading in-home care franchise with over 700 units, made plans to "double down" and award another 24 this year. It is already ahead of schedule, awarding nine new territories and opening new locations in Riverside, Calif. and Thousand Oaks, Calif. during the first quarter alone. The franchise is seeing growing demand in key markets nationwide; as it continues to widen its reach, Right at Home remains committed to its internal focus on supporting franchisees and impacting communities beyond care services when possible.

"We've only scratched the surface of providing care to seniors and adults with disabilities," said Jennifer Chaney, vice president of franchise development. "The senior population is going to increase dramatically within the next 10 years, and the continued interest in Right at Home shows that people are doing their research. There are several territories left that are home to many seniors who will need this care. It really is a necessity, so a healthy pipeline is one of our biggest successes because it indicates a bright future for our ability to increase access to that care."

Chaney said she is seeing growing interest in California, Texas, Iowa, and Washington. The team has been focusing its development efforts on states with the highest need and territory availability, and it's working. Right at Home has conducted franchisee education webinars with owners in California and Texas, creating a platform for the personal stories associated with Right at Home ownership. This visibility has been another key driver for development.

"I would wager that nearly 100% of the people who join the Right at Home system have some kind of compelling story — a personal story with caregiving or an experience with a loved one who didn't receive the type of care they deserved during those final stages," Chaney said. "When Renée Concialdi and Michelle Rankine shared their stories in the webinars, prospective owners were able to see themselves in the journeys of successful Right at Home owners. People are realizing, 'This is what's missing in my life. I see the need for these services, and I want to be the person to provide them.'"

To support the growing system and further compound its impact, Right at Home's "Exploring the Unknown" franchisee conference focused on innovation in the industry while providing franchisees an opportunity to participate in the launch of a new giving campaign.

"We had nearly 600 attendees, including office staff, franchisees, and Right at Home business partners," said Brady Schwab, chief growth officer. "For the first time ever, we did a session on the landscape of artificial intelligence, covering both risk mitigation and ways it can be used to drive efficiency. Another popular session was around elevating your brand by leaning further into brand standards and best practices."

"Every morning the franchisees wake up, and the opportunity is even better because there is a growing aging population; there are more seniors to care for each day," said Rod Roberts, chief operations officer. "We continue to improve our support and the tools we offer, whether it's helping to recruit more caregivers or helping the community find out about the service, so the franchisees can focus on serving seniors in the market. We are providing innovation and technology to help the business become more efficient."

Right at Home also hosted sessions with national partners to support owners in leveling up customer relationships and recruiting strategies, two efforts that will take pressure off of office-level staff and allow teams to focus even more energy on creating the best client experience.

Roberts explained that, while members of the system are embracing these new tools, they are focused on doing so strategically. Caregiving is an incredibly personal industry, and Right at Home clients enjoy the personal touch that their individual caregivers bring to the experience. Rather than trying to use technology to replace people, Right at Home is using it to supplement the skills of its dedicated team members and help them become even better care providers.

"We keep training people to come into the world and be great caregivers," he said. "That continues to be important to us. The magic lies in integrating technology and innovation into our core business to enhance the lives of those we serve."

These resources and innovations will drive the system's goal to achieve 450,000 hours of care delivered in one service week.

"We're honed in on the hours delivered because that's an indication of us touching more lives and expanding our market share," Roberts said. "We are at 446,000 right now, so I think we're going to crush our goal by mid-year."

At the conference, the system was also able to assemble and donate over 650 care kits, alongside a monetary donation, to Veterans Community Project in Kansas City, Missouri. The Right at Home system is dedicated to providing both care and opportunities to those who have served, and this newly forged relationship is something that local Right at Home owners could potentially carry on in their own communities.

Through all of its efforts, Right at Home is working to plant its roots further in the communities it serves, creating a strong foundation as it prepares for the upcoming surge in demand that will be driven by the approximately 3.8 million baby boomers expected to turn 65 (a key milestone for increasing need for in-home care) each year through 2029. The franchise system is advancing its technology, deepening community connections, and working to expand its footprint in markets like Bakersfield, California; Merced, California; San Luis Obispo, California; Chico, California; Salem, Oregon; La Crosse, Wisconsin, Shreveport, Louisiana; Corpus Christi, Texas; Amarillo, Texas and more.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries.

If you're interested in taking the next step in making a difference in your community as a Right at Home franchisee, visit http://rightathomefranchise.com or to read more about franchise ownership, visit our blog at: https://rightathomefranchise.com/forc/.

