Right at Home Earns National Recognition as a Great Place To Work®

OMAHA, Neb., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, a leading in-home care franchise with more than 550 locations across the U.S., is proud to announce its official certification as a Great Place To Work® for the second consecutive year. This prestigious recognition reflects the brand's unwavering commitment to foster a workplace culture rooted in trust, respect, and purpose.

The certification was awarded following the review of over 11,500 employee surveys conducted by Great Place To Work®. The results revealed exceptional levels of employee satisfaction and trust, with an overall score of 85, earning the brand a certification far above the industry benchmark score of 73.

"This recognition speaks volumes about the compassion, commitment, and community spirit that franchisees and their teams bring to work every single day," said Margaret Haynes, President and CEO of Right at Home. "It's inspiring to see so many Right at Home locations come together with a shared focus on creating workplaces that truly reflect excellence."

Right at Home's approach to employee engagement is both strategic and heartfelt. Franchisees are empowered with application tools and caregiver recognition programs to help them build inclusive, supportive environments that celebrate diversity and recognize the unique contributions of their team members.

"We've designed our recruitment tools and onboarding processes to support franchisees in their efforts in creating a smooth, supportive journey for their caregivers," said Nikki Holles, Senior Vice President of People Strategy and Governance. "The franchisees are the ones making that experience exceptional, ensuring their caregivers feel seen, valued, and empowered from day one."

This certification not only enhances Right at Home's ability to attract top talent but also strengthens its mission to improve the quality of life for those it serves. By investing in its people, franchisees are building their teams of professionals who are passionate, fulfilled, and committed to making a difference.

Right at Home's certified offices will proudly display the Great Place To Work® 2025-2026 badge across digital platforms and recruitment materials, signaling to prospective employees and clients alike that this is a brand where people truly matter.

For more information about Right at Home and its award-winning culture, visit http://www.rightathome.net.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 750 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit http://www.rightathome.net.

