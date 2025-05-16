Right at Home Expanding In-Home Care Services in Youngstown-Warren

Right at Home offers an investment opportunity backed by 30 years of experience and a 750-plus-unit system for change-makers in the Youngstown community.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, the industry-leading in-home care franchise with more than 750 locations across the U.S. and five other countries, is targeting Youngstown for its next phase of strategic expansion. The brand plans to open two new units in the Youngstown and Warren areas to meet Ohio's growing demand for quality in-home care services.

This opportunity allows entrepreneurs to bring much-needed care services to seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to remain in the comfort of their homes. Right at Home's professionally trained caregivers provide essential assistance and peace of mind to clients and their families, supported by a business model refined over 30 years of experience.

"As we continue to grow, we're prioritizing markets like Youngstown that align with our mission and offer potential for meaningful impact," said Jennifer Chaney, Vice President of Franchise Development. "We're looking for passionate entrepreneurs who want to make a difference in their communities while benefiting from a proven business model and an extensive support system."

Youngstown presents a compelling opportunity for in-home care services, with an aging population of 102,860 seniors aged 65 and up who still need in-home care services in the market.

In 2024, Right at Home awarded 37 new franchises and opened 27 locations, exceeding its annual growth goals. The company's reputation for excellence is underscored by being ranked on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the 21st consecutive year, receiving the Culture100 Award from Franchise Business Review, and being named to Franchise Business Review's 2024 Hall of Fame.

Guided by a mission to improve the quality of life for those they serve, Right at Home offers in-home companionship, personal care, and assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to live independently. This mission is fulfilled through the right people providing care, the right services tailored to individual needs, and the right approach to ensure peace of mind for families. Each local Right at Home office is independently owned and operated, directly employing and supervising caregiving staff who are thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home.

"Our goal is to provide franchisees with the resources they need to build sustainable, successful businesses," said Mallory Hoskinson, Senior Director of Growth and Engagement. "From helping them drive leads to providing ongoing strategic support, we're committed to empowering their success."

If you're interested in taking the next step in making a difference in your community as a Right at Home franchisee, visit https://rightathomefranchise.com/.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated, and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 750 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries.

