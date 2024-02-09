Right at Home Extends National Caregivers Day Into Professional Caregivers Week

Locally owned franchises across the nation are honoring their nearly 22,000 professional caregivers from February 11-17.

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, the in-home care franchise with more than 500 locations across the nation, is turning National Caregivers Day (February 16) into an entire week of caregiver recognition beginning February 11. Right at Home locally-owned offices are applauding their caregivers who work diligently to provide the best service to their clients with various recognition and celebration activities.

In the Right at Home Hilton Head and Savannah offices, for example, will kick off the week with yoga, stretching, meditation, smoothies and snacks on Sunday. The celebrations will continue throughout the week with special pins, meals, hand-delivered presents and continuing education sessions. The event will wrap up on Friday with a prize tornado, prize wheel and Employee Spotlight Wall of Fame unveiling.

"Caring for other people as a profession is honorable work," said Nancy Rosen, associate director of Right at Home of Hilton Head and Savannah. "Helping seniors and people with disabilities live their best lives with dignity and respect is a tall order. Our caregivers meet this challenge every day, so self-care is imperative for the caregivers to refresh the mind, body and spirit. For Professional Caregivers Week, we will care for the caregivers through attentively curated programs and services, and we hope our efforts will show how much we appreciate their commitment to enriching the lives of those we serve."

Working as a caregiver is both incredibly demanding and fulfilling. Susan Amor, a caregiver with Right at Home in Cleveland, Ohio, explained that without her help, her clients would not be able to live independently. Amor is proud to support seniors in staying in their homes.

Neveah Hauser, another caregiver in Cleveland, said that working at Right at Home has given her firsthand experience in caring for others as she attends nursing school. Hauser's consistent presence allows her clients to shower and dress themselves safely and confidently. As she supports their daily needs, she is able to build strong relationships that are personally fulfilling to her, too.

Caregivers like Amor and Hauser make an incredible difference in their communities. Right at Home Cleveland is proud to recognize them for their hard work and celebrate their dedication to their clients.

As the aging population continues to grow and demand for in-home care climbs, locally-owned Right at Home offices across the country plan to hire 26,000 passionate caregivers like Amor and Hauser this year to keep up with demand.

"There is an incredible need for dedicated caregivers, said Nikki Holles, Right at Home's Vice President of People Strategy. "We are pleased to see so many Right at Home local offices celebrate and honor the important work their caregivers perform each day to improve the lives of their clients and families. Working as a caregiver can be one of the most meaningful and fulfilling careers."

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit https://www.rightathome.net/ or read the Right at Home blog at https://www.rightathome.net/blog/.

