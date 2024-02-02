Right at Home Franchises Receive National Recognition With 2024 Best of Home Care Awards

Right at Home, one of the world's leading providers of in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities, is thrilled to announce that 264 local offices were recognized with 2024 Best of Home Care Awards from Home Care Pulse.

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, one of the world's leading providers of in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities, is thrilled to announce that 264 local offices were recognized with 2024 Best of Home Care Awards from Home Care Pulse.

Right at Home local offices topped three of the five award categories—Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, and Leader in Experience—and ranked No. 2 for Top 100 Leader in Experience and Leader in Training.

"The Right at Home franchisor team is proud to hear that so many locally owned and operated franchises have earned Best of Home Care Awards," said Right at Home President and CEO Margaret Haynes. "This distinction shows their commitment to fulfilling the Right at Home mission to improve the quality of life for those we serve. Every day, these local Right at Home offices help seniors and adults with disabilities maintain their independence and live with dignity. The Best of Home Care Awards are a testament to these franchise owners' commitment to providing extraordinary client and employee experiences in their communities and to their teams."

For more than 25 years, Right at Home local franchise offices across the U.S. have been a leading in-home care solution for families and have created rewarding employment opportunities for caregivers.

The Top 100 Leader in Experience Award is the highest honor an agency can earn from Home Care Pulse and is only given to 100 home care businesses in North America. Twelve Right at Home local offices received this award. The Leader in Training Award recognizes the home care agencies that provide specialized care for clients and career growth for caregivers through a continuous commitment to outstanding staff education.

Right at Home partners with Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm for post-acute care, to gather opinions from clients and caregivers via live phone interviews. As a third-party company, Home Care Pulse is able to collect unbiased feedback. Awards are based on overall satisfaction results from both clients and caregivers.

To view the list of the Right at Home local franchise offices that received the 2024 Home Care Pulse Best of Home Care Awards, visit http://bestofhomecare.com/AwardWinners.aspx?AwardYear=2024.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at rightathome.net/blog.

ABOUT HOME CARE PULSE:

HCP's vision is to partner with the long-term and post-acute care industry, providing mission-critical applications to improve outcomes for all stakeholders in the care continuum, enabling the delivery of exceptional experiences. HCP offers RN-developed training, satisfaction surveys, hiring and reputation management tools designed to help you become the best employer and provider in your area—and make sure everyone knows about it. Known industry-wide for its Benchmarking Report and Best of Home Care awards, HCP is redefining the future of post-acute care. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.

Media Contact

Ally Heath, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Right at Home