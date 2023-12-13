Right at Home Franchises Recognized With Caring.com's "Caring Star 2024" Award

Right at Home Leads Nation for Most Winning Agencies for Sixth Consecutive Year

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, one of the world's leading providers of in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities, is pleased to be recognized for having the highest number of local franchise offices to receive "Caring Stars" awards based on reviews and ratings from clients and their families. This achievement makes Right at Home No. 1 in the nation for the sixth consecutive year.

Caring Stars is an annual awards program by Caring.com, a resource for families seeking in-home care for their aging loved ones. The Caring Stars list features the best senior care agencies in the United States based on consumer ratings and reviews. Of the 432 senior care agencies receiving the 2024 Caring Star award, 170 are Right at Home agencies.

The Caring.com list also highlights those companies honored as "Caring Super Stars" of 2024. These agencies received the Caring Star award for 2024 and two or more years since 2017. There are 152 Right at Home agencies that earned the 2024 Caring Super Star award.

"The Right at Home franchisor team is proud to learn of the numerous locally owned franchise offices named to the Caring Stars list for 2024," said Right at Home President and CEO Margaret Haynes. "These local offices represent the Right at Home brand in their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care to older adults in their communities. The caregivers and staff of the local offices positively impact the lives of the people they serve every day, and it's evident in the feedback they have received. The Caring Star awards honor the hard work and dedication of these incredible Right at Home offices, and I'm thrilled they have been recognized."

In-home care agencies had to meet particular criteria to make the 2024 Caring Stars list, including an overall rating of at least 4.5 stars on a 1-5 scale.

"We're excited that our valued partners at Right at Home are #1 in the nation in our Caring Stars 2024 rankings, with the most winning listings of any senior care organization for the sixth consecutive year," said Caring.com's CEO Jim Rosenthal. "Congratulations to Right at Home for earning such high praise from its customers in online ratings and reviews. These agencies are staffed with caregivers who dedicate their careers to helping seniors—and it shows."

Right at Home's continued success can be attributed to its steadfast commitment to its mission of improving the quality of life for those it serves. Such accolades are proof of the extraordinary and personalized care experiences Right at Home franchisees, their office staffs, and caregivers provide to seniors and individuals with disabilities every day.

To learn more about the Caring Stars program and view the complete list of winners, please visit https://www.caring.com/bestseniorliving/caring-stars-senior-care.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit https://www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at https://www.rightathome.net/blog.

ABOUT CARING.COM:

Caring, LLC and its flagship website, Caring.com is a leading senior living referral service and a top site for senior care reviews. Founded in 2007, Caring applies cutting-edge technology to its humane mission of helping as many seniors and their caregivers as possible through empathetic, expert guidance. Among the relevant resources that Caring offers are comprehensive senior living and senior care directories with information and consumer reviews about independent living, assisted living, memory care, in-home care, skilled nursing and other senior care services. Through a toll-free referral helpline at (844) 484-5997, Caring's Family Advisors — who are a trustworthy, nationwide team of highly trained, highly skilled, and knowledgeable experts — help seniors and their families research and connect to the most appropriate services and support for their specific situations. For more information about our organization and how our services help seniors, please visit Caring.com, Careers.Caring.com and Caring on Facebook.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Mainland