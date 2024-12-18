Right at Home Franchises Recognized With Caring.com's "Caring Star 2025" Award Right at Home Leads Nation for Most Winning Agencies for Seventh Consecutive Year

Right at Home, one of the world's leading providers of in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities, is pleased to be recognized for having the highest number of local franchise offices to receive "Caring Stars" awards based on reviews and ratings from clients and their families. This achievement makes Right at Home No. 1 in the nation for the seventh consecutive year.

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, one of the world's leading providers of in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities, is pleased to be recognized for having the highest number of local franchise offices to receive "Caring Stars" awards based on reviews and ratings from clients and their families. This achievement makes Right at Home No. 1 in the nation for the seventh consecutive year.

Caring Stars is an annual awards program by Caring.com, a resource for families seeking in-home care for their aging loved ones. The Caring Stars list features the best senior care agencies in the United States based on consumer ratings and reviews. Of the 345 senior care agencies receiving the 2025 Caring Star award, 160 are Right at Home agencies.

The Caring.com list also highlights those companies honored as "Caring Super Stars" of 2025. These agencies received the Caring Star award for 2025 and two or more years since 2017. There are 142 Right at Home agencies that earned the 2025 Caring Super Star award.

"The Right at Home franchisor team is proud to hear of the many locally owned franchises that have been named to the Caring Stars list for 2025," said Margaret Haynes, President and CEO of Right at Home. "These local offices exemplify the Right at Home brand through their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care to seniors and adults with disabilities in their communities. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for those we serve, and these franchisees, their office staffs, and their caregivers dedicate countless hours to this effort. This recognition from Caring.com celebrates that commitment to high-quality service and care for clients and their families."

In-home care agencies had to meet particular criteria to make the 2025 Caring Stars list, including an overall rating of at least 4.5 stars on a 1-5 scale.

"We congratulate our valued partners at Right at Home for being No. 1 in the nation in our Caring Stars 2025 service excellence rankings, with Right at Home having the most winning locations of any senior care organization for the seventh consecutive year," said Tracey Zhen, CEO of Caring. "This is a significant achievement that deserves the attention of seniors and their families."

Right at Home's continued success can be attributed to its steadfast commitment to improving the quality of life for those the organization serves. Such accolades are proof of the extraordinary and personalized care experiences Right at Home franchisees, their office staffs, and caregivers provide to seniors and individuals with disabilities every day.

To learn more about the Caring Stars program and view the complete list of winners, please visit https://www.caring.com/bestseniorliving/caring-stars-senior-care.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit https://www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at https://www.rightathome.net/blog.

ABOUT CARING:

With millions of visitors to its flagship website, Caring.com, Caring is a leading senior living referral service and the nation's top site for senior care reviews. Founded in 2007, Caring's mission is to help as many seniors and their caregivers as possible through empathetic, expert guidance. Applying cutting-edge technology to this humane mission, Caring provides relevant senior care information and support, as well as comprehensive senior living and senior care directories for the United States, including nearly 400,000 consumer reviews. Through a toll-free referral line at (800) 558-0653, Caring's trusted, nationwide team of Family Advisors—who are among the most highly trained, highly skilled, and knowledgeable experts in senior care—helps seniors and their families research and connect to the most appropriate services and support for their specific situations. For more information about our organization and our free services for seniors and their families, please visit http://www.caring.com/about and join with Caring on Facebook.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE RIGHT AT HOME