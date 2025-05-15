Right at Home Honors Caregivers Worldwide: Celebrating the 2025 Caregiver of the Year Awards

Right at Home is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Caregiver of the Year awards.

OMAHA, Neb., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Caregiver of the Year awards. This prestigious recognition celebrates the dedication, compassion, and exceptional service provided by caregivers across the nation and worldwide. This year, Right at Home honored 13 individuals who exceeded expectations in fulfilling the company's mission to improve the quality of life for its clients. The recipients were recognized during Right at Home's annual conference and 30th anniversary celebration in Omaha, Nebraska.

National Caregiver of the Year: Kulaea (Kay) Tau Right at Home bestowed its highest caregiver honor on Kulaea (Kay) Tau, a caregiver with Right at Home - Peninsula in Palo Alto, California, as the 2025 Right at Home National Caregiver of the Year. Kay stood out among more than 19,000 caregivers for her innate ability to create extraordinary, individualized caregiving experiences unique to the person in her care.

One particularly touching story involved Kay rearranging her entire schedule to support a client experiencing a sudden health decline. Kay created a cozy, comforting space with soft lighting and familiar items to ease the client's discomfort. Others recalled heartfelt moments when Kay hummed tunes to a loved one undergoing radiation treatment to bring the client much-needed peace. Another client remembers how Kay threw a birthday party for him in his hospital room, bringing him joy and love during a challenging time. Kay's thoughtful gestures, like bringing fresh-cut flowers and even imported chocolates from New Zealand, brighten her clients' days in ways they'll never forget.

"We're thrilled that Kay has been named the 2025 National Caregiver of the Year," said Gulraj Shahpuri, owner of Right at Home - Peninsula. "She has a special gift for creating extraordinary experiences that make others feel valued."

Kay's dedication extends beyond her regular responsibilities, revealing her truly selfless spirit. When COVID-19 was diagnosed in one of her clients, Kay canceled her birthday plans and took a flight to be with her client. Kay's readiness to sacrifice her own comfort and convenience for the sake of her client's well-being defines her exceptional caregiving.

"I am pleased to congratulate Kay Tau on being named this year's Right at Home National Caregiver of the Year, and all regional and international caregiver award recipients," announced Margaret Haynes, President and CEO of Right at Home. "These awards celebrate caregivers who deliver outstanding care to their clients daily. These caregivers embody the true spirit of caregiving and the essence of Right at Home's global mission: To improve the quality of life for those we serve. On behalf of the entire brand, we are incredibly grateful to have them as part of Right at Home."

Right at Home was proud to celebrate all Caregiver of the Year recipients for their achievements and thank them for their unwavering commitment to caregiving during its annual conference in Omaha, where the company was founded 30 years ago.

Regional Caregivers of the Year

Northeast Region: Marie Carmel Appolon from Right at Home Nassau and Queens, New York

Mid-Atlantic Region: Tamara Gary from Right at Home Jenkintown, Pennsylvania

East Central Region: Shari Jeanes from Right at Home Greenville, South Carolina

Southeast Region: Miriam DeFrancesco from Right at Home Little Rock, Arkansas

Midwest Region: Deanna Hill from Right at Home West Des Moines, Iowa

Southwest Region: Bo Hodges from Right at Home Austin West, Texas

Northwest Central Region: Rebecca Lindsey from Right at Home Reno, Nevada

West Region: Deb Whelan from Right at Home East Tucson, Arizona

International Caregivers of the Year

Canada: Jessica Roland from Right at Home Mississauga North and Etobicoke North

United Kingdom: Marius Bancioiu from Right at Home Guildford and Farnham

Australia: Tashi Chophel from Brisbane West

Ireland: Sifelani Nkomo from Right at Home Galway

Caregivers are nominated by their local Right at Home office for their outstanding commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients and teams. For more information about Right at Home or to find a location near you, please visit rightathome.net.

