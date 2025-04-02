Right at Home Kicks Off 2025 With Strong Momentum, Franchise Expansion, and Technology Rollouts

With 12 new territory transactions, franchisee-driven innovation, and key technology rollouts, the in-home care leader sets the tone for another high-impact year.

OMAHA, Neb., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, the 750-plus-unit in-home care franchise, has launched into 2025 with significant progress on multiple fronts. In Q1 alone, the brand completed 12 franchise territory transactions — five new franchise sales and seven resales — signaling a strong start to the year and keeping pace with last year's momentum.

"We're coming off a really strong 2024, so 2025 definitely has big shoes to fill," said Jen Chaney, Vice President of Franchise Development at Right at Home. "We had a specific franchise development goal for 2024, and we exceeded it by quite a bit. That meant we essentially reset everything on January 1. Q1 was all about starting fresh, setting new goals, and getting back to work."

While franchise growth continues across the country, Right at Home is taking a geo-targeted approach in 2025, placing a strategic focus on Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, and North Carolina — regions with high demand and available territory.

"We're always refining our marketing to attract more qualified leads," said Chaney. "I'd rather have fewer, better-matched inquiries than a huge number of unqualified ones. It takes a special kind of person to run a home care franchise — someone with compassion and a passion for people. It can be emotional work. We make sure every person we award a franchise to truly has the heart for it."

In addition to welcoming new owners, Right at Home also saw continued investment from existing franchisees, with seven expansions taking place in Q1. This mix of fresh energy and system-wide loyalty underscores the strength of the brand's culture and long-term opportunity.

Right at Home has also been busy rolling out new innovations to support franchisees. In Q1, the brand began a phased launch of a new customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to improve client and caregiver tracking, streamline day-to-day operations, and enhance long-term growth opportunities.

"Our new CRM platform is a huge initiative," said Chaney. "We've already rolled it out internally and are now doing a phased rollout to our franchisees. It will streamline operations, improve client and caregiver tracking, and ultimately lead to better performance and growth."

Franchisee support remained a top priority in Q1. From regular coaching calls and site visits to four comprehensive "Residence Week" training sessions at the Omaha headquarters, franchisees at all stages were met with hands-on support. Fourteen performance groups — small peer cohorts that meet quarterly — also gathered to collaborate and problem-solve together.

"We do a lot behind the scenes that never makes the headlines," said Chaney. "Our operations team does site visits, weekly and monthly coaching calls, state- and region-level coaching calls — all of it focused on supporting franchisees."

On the recognition front, the Right at Home brand was already honored with several major awards early in the year. The brand was named a 2025 Top Overall Franchise by Franchise Business Review (FBR) and was inducted into FBR's 10-Year Hall of Fame for being listed in the Top 200 for more than a decade. FBR also named the brand: Most Profitable Franchise, Top Franchise for Veterans, Top Franchise for Culture, Top Recession-Proof Franchise, and Winner of a Franchise Satisfaction Award.

"It's no surprise to me," said Chaney. "Our franchisees are the best in the business, and this brand is incredibly solid."

Looking ahead, Right at Home is gearing up for its annual franchisee conference in May, which will also mark the brand's 30th anniversary and 25 years of franchising. The event will cover a range of topics shaping the future of home care — from AI and tech innovation to franchisee-driven partnerships.

"We work closely with our Strategic Leadership Council — a group of franchise owners who bring forward ideas and feedback," said Chaney. "They help us ensure franchisee voices are heard and that we're building solutions around real needs."

About Right at Home

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 750 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries.

