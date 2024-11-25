Right at Home Looking to Expand in Daytona Beach, Florida The leading in-home care franchise offers an investment opportunity backed by decades of experience and a 700-unit system for entrepreneurs in the Sunshine State.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, the in-home care franchise with 700-plus locations across the U.S. and five other countries, is looking to expand in Daytona Beach, Florida, with a new unit. The investment opportunity allows entrepreneurs to make a difference in their own community while providing much-needed care and peace of mind for the clients they serve.

Right at Home employs professionally trained caregivers to provide care and assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to remain in the comfort and safety of their own home or current living arrangement. With over 29 years of experience providing essential care, Right at Home has become one of the world's largest in-home care franchises. The long history and expansive network means new franchisees will have access to extensive support and endless knowledge from fellow franchisees and members of the Right at Home leadership team alike.

Because the aging population continues to grow, markets nationwide are primed for Right at Home's services. The aging population of Daytona Beach currently includes 76,119 seniors in the area aged 65 or older still in need of services. The Florida market has already proven its strength with 66 territories across the state; Right at Home has become a well-known and trusted provider of in-home care services.

While the market offers franchisees attractive development opportunities, owners who grow in Daytona Beach will be able to find more meaning and fulfillment through their work in the local community.

"When you take a step back and you realize what you've accomplished in terms of how much you've helped people — the thank yous that you get, the jobs that you've provided so many families in the community — it puts the challenges you've faced into perspective and makes it worth it," said Kari Janes, a Florida-based multi-unit Right at Home franchisee.

Additionally, as a franchisee with Right at Home, Janes knew she wasn't facing the challenges of business ownership alone. "Everyone from corporate is responsive and helpful," she said. "They jump through hoops to assist you."

With its eyes on Daytona Beach, the industry-leading in-home care concept is seeking a franchise partner to provide its much-needed services within a new territory in the market.

Right at Home is experiencing increased demand for quality in-home care services as the baby boomer generation reaches its senior years. The franchise has seen significant growth so far this year, having already awarded 25 new franchises.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with over 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. If you're interested in taking the next step in making a difference in your community as a Right at Home franchisee, visit https://rightathomefranchise.com/ or to read more about franchise ownership, visit our blog at: https://rightathomefranchise.com/forc/.

Media Contact

Nick Powills, 1851 Franchise, 3125263996, [email protected], www.1851franchise.com

SOURCE Right at Home