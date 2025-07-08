Right at Home Marks 30 Years With Continued Franchise Growth, Tech Advancements, and Strong System Engagement in First Half of 2025

With 9 territories signed, major tech rollouts, caregiver awards, and a 30th anniversary celebration, the in-home care franchise shows no signs of slowing down.

OMAHA, Neb., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, the 750-plus-unit in-home care franchise, is celebrating 30 years in business and 25 years of franchising in 2025 — and the momentum shows no signs of stopping. The brand concluded the first half of the year with nine new territory sales, continued reinvestment from existing franchise owners, key technology rollouts, and a landmark franchisee conference that honored its past while planning for the future.

"As of the end of Q2, we've signed nine new territories," said Jen Chaney, Vice President of Franchise Development at Right at Home. "The forecast looks strong. We have a healthy pipeline of new candidates and current franchisees looking to grow."

As new owners join the system, existing owners are also expanding their footprint. Chaney notes that nearly half of the territory sales so far have come from within the system.

"It's an encouraging mix of new energy and longtime belief in the brand," Chaney said. "We've also seen more legacy transitions — owners passing the business on to children who've been involved for years. That really speaks to the strength of our model."

While some franchise growth continues in popular markets like California and Florida, Right at Home maintains a geo-targeted marketing strategy across its remaining 250 available territories. The brand is actively recruiting potential owners in areas with high demand, including:

Canton-Massillon, Cleveland-Lorain-Elyria, Akron and Dayton-Springfield, Ohio

Fayetteville, Jacksonville, and Greenville, North Carolina

East Stroudsburg, Pittsburgh, Johnstown, Chambersburg, State College, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

"We don't focus on just a few markets," Chaney said. "Instead, we market every available territory with data-driven targeting and lead quality in mind."

The brand also continued rolling out innovative technology to support franchisees and improve client care. That includes a new CRM platform, Zoho, which enhances operations both at corporate headquarters and at the local franchise level.

"Zoho has already proven to be more than just a database — it's a powerful operational tool," Chaney said. "We're still in early implementation, but we're already seeing benefits in efficiency, communication, and data-driven decision-making."

Right at Home also made strides in wearable health monitoring and remote care innovation with two strategic partnerships: PocketRN and RightAssist. PocketRN is a virtual care solution that connects dementia patients and their families with trained clinicians 24/7 through the Medicare-funded GUIDE program, offering support, medication management, and care coordination. RightAssist is a remote monitoring platform powered by PacSana that uses wearable-free, privacy-conscious sensors to detect changes in seniors' daily routines and alert caregivers to potential issues before they escalate. Chaney, who uses RightAssist with her own grandmother, described the impact of the non-intrusive monitoring bracelet.

"It's simple, reliable, and incredibly useful," she said. "It's not about surveillance — it's about peace of mind for families and better insights for franchisees."

The brand's annual conference in Omaha was another major milestone in Q2, gathering the largest turnout in company history. Themed "Back to the Future," the event celebrated 30 years of impact while positioning franchisees for the growing demand in senior care over the next three decades.

"It was our biggest conference ever," Chaney said. "We honored where we've been and talked seriously about where we're headed. The growth potential ahead is massive — the baby boomer wave is really just beginning."

The franchise also continued to rack up accolades. In 2025 alone, Right at Home received the following recognition from Franchise Business Review, based on direct franchisee feedback:

Top Overall Franchise

Top Recession-Resistant Franchise

Top Franchise for Culture

Franchise Satisfaction Award Winner

"This culture award means the most to us," Chaney said. "It's our owners saying this is a great place to be. We've built something meaningful here — not just for clients, but for caregivers, owners, and staff across the system."

Looking ahead, Chaney says Q3 and Q4 offer strong opportunities for territory growth and continued investment from both new and existing franchisees.

"We've already seen consistent year-over-year growth in hours, revenue, and franchisee success," Chaney said. "That trend is continuing, and our pipeline gives us every reason to believe 2025 will finish strong."

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 750 franchise locations in the U.S. and four other countries.

If you're interested in taking the next step in making a difference in your community as a Right at Home franchisee, visit http://rightathomefranchise.com or to read more about franchise ownership, visit our blog at: https://rightathomefranchise.com/forc/.

Media Contact

Nick Powills, 1851 Franchise, 3125263996, [email protected], www.1851franchise.com

SOURCE RIGHT AT HOME