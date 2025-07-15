Right at Home® Named a Top Recession-Resistant Business for 2025 by Franchise Business Review

Independent Research Data Shows Franchisees Are Highly Satisfied with Their Investment in Right at Home

OMAHA, Neb., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home® was recently named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review in its report on the Top Recession-Resistant Franchises for 2025.

Founded in 1995, Right at Home is one of the largest and fastest-growing in-home senior care franchises. With over 750 locations, the brand has a history of innovation, stellar customer satisfaction rates, and award-winning services. Right at Home has positioned itself as an industry leader as the senior care sector is expected to grow by leaps and bounds, giving franchisees the chance to make a difference in their local communities by becoming the leader of their own business.

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

More than 35,000 franchisees representing over 365 franchise brands participated in Franchise Business Review's franchisee satisfaction survey over 18 months. From the research, Right at Home was one of just 50 franchise brands to be identified as a Top Recession-Resistant Franchise award winner and featured on the list of the best recession-resistant franchises.

Right at Home's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, culture, and financial opportunity.

"While no business is 100% recession-proof, these franchise businesses have demonstrated that they are highly recession-resistant based on historical performance," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "The 50 brands on this year's list have an average owner satisfaction rating of 10-40% higher than the industry benchmark and report 25% higher annual earnings compared to competitors. For people seeking to be their own boss, we recommend you start by researching the recession-resistant businesses we identified this year. They have performed well in good times and bad, and they demonstrate a strong potential to outperform their competitors during challenging economic times."

In times of economic uncertainty, families still need care they can count on—and Right at Home continues to deliver. Being named a Top Recession Resistant Franchise by Franchise Business Review once again is not just an honor; it reaffirms what our franchisees and clients already know: Right at Home is built to thrive, no matter the climate," stated Jen Chaney, Vice President of Franchise Development.

About Right at Home

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated, and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with over 750 franchise locations in five countries. If you are interested in learning more or in owning a Right at Home franchise, please visit us at: https://rightathomefranchise.com/ or to read more about franchise ownership, visit our blog at: https://rightathomefranchise.com/forc/

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

