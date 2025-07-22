Right at Home® Named to Franchise Business Review's 2025 Culture100 List

Independent Research Identified Right at Home® as One of the Top 100 Franchise Brands with the Best Culture Based on Surveys of Over 35,000 Franchise Owners

OMAHA, Neb., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home® was recently named to Franchise Business Review's sixth annual "Culture100" list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in a 2025 report on the Best Franchise Cultures.

Founded in 1995, Right at Home is one of the largest and fastest-growing in-home senior care franchises. With over 750 locations, the brand has a history of innovation, stellar customer satisfaction rates, and award-winning services. Right at Home has positioned itself as an industry leader as the senior care sector is expected to grow by leaps and bounds, giving franchisees the chance to make a difference in their local communities by becoming the leader of their own business.

"At Right at Home, culture isn't a buzzword—it's the heartbeat of everything we do. Being named to the Culture 100 list is a reflection of the passion, purpose, and people that make our franchise community thrive. We are so proud of the culture we have and are excited to be recognized for it!," said Jen Chaney, vice president of Franchise Development for Right at Home.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The selected brands received the highest overall ratings based on 17 unique areas that contribute to a strong company culture, including leadership, core values, franchisee community, and engagement.

"Finding the right culture fit is an important part of any franchise investment decision, but it can be difficult to gauge," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "That's why we gather data on how current franchisees rate a brand's culture. It tells you whether franchisees believe the franchisor cares about their success and how well the community of support staff and franchisees work together to achieve their business objectives. For anyone looking to buy a franchise, we recommend you start with the brands on this year's Culture100 list. These companies are rated 20% - 50% higher by their franchisees than other franchise brands in the key areas that contribute to a positive culture."

About Right at Home

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated, and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with over 750 franchise locations in five countries. If you are interested in learning more or in owning a Right at Home franchise, please visit us at: https://rightathomefranchise.com/ or to read more about franchise ownership, visit our blog at: https://rightathomefranchise.com/forc/

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/. To learn more about FBR's research, please visit http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

