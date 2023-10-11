Right at Home Ranked in the Franchise Times' Top 400 List at No. 100

The largest and fastest growing in-home senior care franchise continues moving up the list, beating last year's ranking by 21 spots.

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, the in-home senior care franchise with more than 700 locations across six countries, was ranked No. 100 in this year's Franchise Times "Top 400" list. This is the most comprehensive franchise ranking list available and includes the 400 largest franchise systems in the United States. The distinguished ranking is based on Right at Home's global system sales. This fast growing senior care franchise joins the most reputable brands in the nation on the list, including McDonald's and Chick-fil-A.

This ranking showcases the brand's impressive growth; it has climbed 21 spots from last year's ranking at No. 121.

"When people are looking for care options for a family member, they look for a name they can trust, and we are that name for so many," said Jennifer Chaney, vice president of franchise development at Right at Home. "We are looking forward to continued growth and expanding into new territories."

The Franchise Times uses a combination of companies' voluntary reports and their most recent Franchise Disclosure Documents to rank the 400 largest franchise systems in the U.S. To qualify for the ranking, companies must be a legal United States franchise, with its headquarters based in the United States, or have at least 10% of its total units located in the country. At least 15% of the company's total units must be franchised.

Right at Home was founded in 1995 and offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities to enable them to live independently. The brand's award-winning services have positioned the company as a leader in the at-home senior care industry.

"The hard work of our franchise development team is evident through this ranking," commented Chaney. "We seek passionate franchisees who have a genuine desire to provide care for their communities, and the impact of this passion behind the brand is really clear in the growth we've experienced."

As a franchise, the brand offers excellent franchisee support and is open to franchisee feedback. Moreover, Right at Home allows franchisees an opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of seniors in their own community.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. If you're interested in taking the next step in making a difference in your community as a Right at Home franchisee, visit http://rightathomefranchise.com or to read more about franchise ownership, visit our blog at: https://rightathomefranchise.com/forc/.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Right at Home