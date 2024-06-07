Right at Home Receives Recognition as Top Franchise, Ranked on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for 21st Consecutive Year

The leading in-home care franchise was also recently recognized by Franchise Business Review, receiving a Culture100 Award and securing a spot in the 2024 Hall of Fame.

OMAHA, Neb., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Right at Home, the 700-plus-unit in-home care franchise, celebrates its 29th anniversary, the franchise industry is widely celebrating it for what it brings to the space. This year, Right at Home was ranked on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the 21st consecutive year, received a Culture100 Award from Franchise Business Review, and was placed in Franchise Business Review's 2024 Hall of Fame.

"Right at Home has a culture of care through and through," said Jennifer Chaney, vice president of franchise development. "We are intentional about partnering with local owners who are committed to the highest level of care in their work, and we are committed to providing just as strong support throughout all levels of the business. These recognitions are a testament to our team's hard work to help franchisees succeed, and it's an honor to be recognized."

Each year, the staff at Entrepreneur collects data on eligible franchisors and analyzes the size and growth, costs and fees, support, and brand strength of each concept to establish the ranking. This year, Right at Home ranked No. 318.

For 45 years, the Franchise 500 has been one of the most competitive and comprehensive rankings in the industry, and Right at Home's ability to place among the top-performing brands in the industry for 21 consecutive years further solidifies the strength of the franchise system. While the ranking looks at each franchise system from all angles, Right at Home's unique company culture has certainly contributed to its growth, support, and strength, supporting its ongoing success in the ranking.

Right at Home has also captured the attention of another industry giant — Franchise Business Review. This year, it was recognized with a Culture100 Award and a spot in the 2024 Hall of Fame.

Right at Home was among more than 360 franchise brands, representing more than 36,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The selected brands received the highest overall ratings based on 17 unique areas that contribute to a strong company culture, including leadership, core values, franchisee community, and engagement.

The 2024 Hall of Fame ranking took this recognition to the next level, celebrating franchise brands that have "demonstrated a long-term commitment to creating a positive and rewarding experience for their franchisees."

"Right at Home has long stood out in both the franchise and in-home care spaces because of the culture that we have built and continue to nurture," said Chaney. "With the aging population only continuing to grow, in-home care is in higher demand than ever before. We are proud to offer a platform that allows franchisees to address the growing need in their communities with the backing of an unbelievably committed and repeatedly celebrated franchise system and leadership team."

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. For more information about owning a Right at Home franchise, visit https://rightathomefranchise.com/ or visit our blog at: https://rightathomefranchise.com/forc/.

