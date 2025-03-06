Right at Home Recognized as 2025 Best of Home Care® Endorsed National Provider by Activated Insights

Leading In-Home Care Company Earns Prestigious Endorsement That Gives Clients and Their Families Confidence in Choosing Right at Home for Their Home Care Needs

OMAHA, Neb., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, one of the world's leading providers of in-home care, has been recognized as a 2025 Best of Home Care® Endorsed National Provider by Activated Insights, an independent satisfaction research firm for post-acute care. Right at Home is among a select group of home care agencies nationwide that have earned this endorsement, underscoring the organization's continued focus on providing excellent client and caregiver satisfaction.

As an Activated Insights partner organization, Right at Home participates in the Activated Insights Experience Management Program to gather opinions from clients and caregivers via live phone interviews every month. Because Activated Insights is an independent third-party company, it is able to collect unbiased feedback. The survey results have proven Right at Home's dedication to offering the highest-quality care to clients and an exceptional working environment to employees.

As a Best of Home Care Endorsed National Provider, Right at Home is acknowledged as one of the "Best of the Best" in North America, delivering care to seniors and adults with disabilities that is unparalleled.

"We are honored to be recognized as Best of Home Care," said Margaret Haynes, Right at Home President and CEO. "For 30 years, Right at Home has been on a mission to improve the lives of those we serve. This recognition reflects the exceptional client and employee experiences happening every day through Right at Home offices across the country."

Not only did Right at Home receive national recognition as a Best of Home Care Endorsed National Provider, but many Right at Home local offices across the U.S. were awarded one or more of Activated Insights' Best of Home Care Awards. This year, 211 local offices earned Provider of Choice, 196 local offices received Employer of Choice, 131 local offices achieved Leader in Experience, 14 local offices were named a Top 100 Leader in Experience, and four local offices received Leader in Training. Notably, the Right at Home office in Sherman, Texas, ranked No. 1 in the Top 100 Leader in Experience award category. The award is the highest honor a home care agency can earn from Activated Insights and is given to only 100 home care agencies in North America.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit https://www.rightathome.net/ or read the Right at Home blog at https://www.rightathome.net/blog.

ABOUT ACTIVATED INSIGHTS:

Activated Insights enables long-term care and post-acute care providers to optimize every interaction with employees and clients. By offering comprehensive capabilities in recruitment, training, retention, and experience management, we enable organizations to enhance care quality and boost employee engagement. Our data-driven approach, including industry benchmarking and recognition programs, helps providers improve satisfaction, reduce turnover, and achieve operational excellence. Activated Insights is dedicated to elevating the care experience across the continuum of home-based care, senior living, to post-acute care. For more information, visit: https://activatedinsights.com/.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Right at Home