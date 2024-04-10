Right at Home Supports Veterans Community Project to Improve Veterans' Quality of Life

Franchise owners with the in-home care brand will build care packages for veterans during the annual conference in Kansas City this April.

KANSAS CITY, Miss., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, the in-home care franchise with over 700 locations worldwide, has built an incredible system of dedicated business owners and caregivers, and the ethos of the brand shines through in everything it does — including its annual "Home Improvement" franchisee conference. This April, Right at Home is partnering with Veterans Community Project of Kansas City to further support veterans.

"The Right at Home system has impacted so many veterans nationwide in multiple ways," said Margaret Haynes, President and CEO of Right at Home. "We have veterans who have built brighter futures for themselves and their families through franchise ownership, dedicated veterans who chose to take on a new type of service through caregiving with local offices, and plenty of veterans who live more fulfilled lives thanks to the care provided by Right at Home franchisees and their caregivers."

Veterans Community Project is a nonprofit organization that supports veterans in crisis through transitional housing and ongoing educational, financial literacy and employment support.

"The problem won't be solved in 2024. We need ongoing support because, as one veteran moves out, and we celebrate that, we're moving in the next veteran," explained Kristin Griffin, communications and events coordinator at Veterans Community Project of Kansas City. "There are hundreds of homeless veterans in our area and beyond. Many veterans like to isolate and will go to less-populated regions and rural areas. By having strong nationwide partners like Right at Home, we continue to expand our footprint every year, and we'll impact hundreds and hundreds of lives."

"This is a great way for us to contribute. I personally have a strong urge to help those who are homeless. That's a big part of my drive, especially with our aging population," explained Kami Sjoberg, owner of Right at Home of Overland Park and Lawrence, Kansas. "I think we're going to have so many more homeless people to support, and I'm proud and excited that we have business leaders system-wide coming together to support this project. When we get those people together, we can make a profound impact on the people that are living in the community at the Veterans Project."

Right at Home will be collecting donations from attendees at its Home Improvement registration desk on the first two days of its conference. The system will also assemble three types of care packages — snack bags, meal boxes and hygiene bags — and is accepting donations of a wide range of items, including food items (fruit cups, packaged nuts, granola bars, applesauce, peanut butter, crackers, boxed mac and cheese, canned tuna and canned soups) and toiletries (shampoo, bar soap, body wash, deodorant, shaving cream, toothpaste and toothbrushes).

On the third day of the conference, members of the Veterans Community Project will address the system, sharing more about their program and who they support. The Right at Home team will then present an oversized check and all of the in-kind donations to Veterans Community Project before coming together as a team to assemble individual care packages.

Sjoberg shared that she is already seeing excitement from owners throughout the system and looks forward to sharing the experience with her own teams.

"There's a bond between owners, and when we come together, it really creates an excitement," she said. "The collaboration is outstanding, and the movement that we'll lead going forward is powerful. I want as many people in my office to be a part of this experience as we can so that they can experience the power of the system."

Beyond giving back to veterans through the Veteran Community Project, Right at Home aims to support veterans in all phases of life and the commitment runs through all layers of the system. For those looking to transition back into civilian life and find a meaningful venture, the franchise model serves as a helpful platform. Right at Home offers a 25% discount on its initial franchise fee for veterans and is consistently ranked on Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Veterans list.

"Right at Home is engaged in supporting our veterans through the entire home care franchise pipeline," said Doug Robertson, director of healthcare regulation and compliance at Right at Home. "We have numerous veterans in our home care system who are owners, and they're supporting veterans through hiring. Right at Home local offices provide care to veterans, and veterans really appreciate getting care from veterans. About 85% of our system is contracted in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Community Care Network, which offers benefits like in-home care assistance, home health aide benefits and respite benefits. We're providing services to veterans nationwide, and we thoroughly enjoy that."

