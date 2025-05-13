Right Traffic Buys Virginia Traffic Control Company, P.D. Brooks

"This region has been very welcoming to Right Traffic's technology-focused vision for the future of traffic control, and we are very excited to continue to build our business there," said Trevor Romkey, CEO of Right Traffic. Post this

Founded over 60 years ago, P.D. Brooks has built a reputation on safety and reliability with an objective "to facilitate full-service traffic control solutions for our customers that can be trusted and counted on for all their projects." P.D. Brooks has done this by offering a full suite of traffic control services – from traffic control to barricading and planning and design services – for all manner of clients across all industries.

"We pride ourselves on providing our clients with solutions - whether it be design, set up, execution, or all three – to make their workers and work sites safer and more dependable," says Frank Payne, current President of P.D. Brooks. "What we have built aligns well with Right Traffic's vision for a future of better, safer traffic control and we look forward building that future with them."

Training and deployment of Right Traffic's technology has already begun across all P.D. Brooks' operations. Right Traffic is the world's largest integrator of the award-winning Guardian SmartFlagger, an automated flagger assistance device that allows for as few as one flagger to control an entire work site safely from within the work zone. Right Traffic's deployment of the Guardian SmartFlagger results in safer and more efficient flow of traffic around the work zone and is central to the company's ambitions.

"We are very pleased with how the integration of our best in class-service offering – highly-trained professionals using industry-leading technology – into P.D. Brooks' existing operations is going," says Right Traffic COO, Johanu Botha. "These efforts will only gain momentum from here and we are very excited to bring our partnership approach to traffic control to all of P.D. Brooks' clients and the wider marketplace."

Marriott & Co. served as the exclusive financial advisor to P.D. Brooks in the transaction.

About Right Traffic:

Right Traffic is a full-service traffic control company operating in 15 states and three Canadian provinces, offering a unique approach to the industry. We provide traffic solutions to increase the safety of any work zone and save our clients' money.

About P.D. Brooks:

Founded in 1962, P.D. Brooks has been providing full-service traffic control solutions to Virginia for over 63 years. P.D. Brooks's objective is to facilitate full-service traffic control solutions for our customers that can be trusted and counted on for all their customers' projects. For more information, visit www.pdbrooks.com.

