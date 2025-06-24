Right Traffic Starts Western Expansion, Purchases California's WBE Traffic Control

"How Right Traffic is building their vision of traffic control aligns perfectly with what we have been doing with WBE and we look forward to continuing to build better traffic control solutions for everyone in California." Post this

WBE was founded in 2018 by Charity Cornet-Barnhart with the mission of "providing highly skilled traffic control experts to produce safe and professional work zones, specializing in utility construction builds." In a short time, WBE expanded to three offices – Mather, Vallejo, and Huntington Beach - with hundreds of journeypersons providing all manner of traffic control services up and down the state of California.

"At WBE we pride ourselves in instilling strong family and community values via the optimally functioning systems we create in our business," says Cornet-Barnhart. "How Right Traffic is building their vision of traffic control aligns perfectly with what we have been doing with WBE and we look forward to continuing to build better traffic control solutions for everyone in California."

WBE will immediately be rebranded as W3E and successful integration has already begun, including use of the Guardian SmartFlagger Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD), across all operations.

"Bringing Right Traffic to such a dynamic market like California's is a big task but everyone is extremely enthusiastic with our vision and rowing in the same direction," says Right Traffic COO, Johanu Botha. "Furthermore, the market is showing equal enthusiasm and our work has only just begun."

About Right Traffic:

Right Traffic is a full-service traffic control company operating in 15 states and three Canadian provinces, offering a unique approach to the industry. We provide traffic solutions to increase the safety and improve the efficiency of each and every work zone.

About WBE:

Founded in 2018 by Charity Cornet-Barnhart, WBE (now W3E) quickly established itself as a leader in traffic control in California. Now with three offices, WBE serves both Northern and Southern California with a mission to, "providing highly skilled traffic control experts to produce safe and professional work zones, specializing in utility construction builds." For more information, visit www.w3etrafficcontrol.com.

