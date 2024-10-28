RightCapital Integrates with MaxMyInterest to Provide Advisors Seamless Access to Data from Max's Cash Management Platform directly within Client Financial Plans

Having Max integrated directly into RightCapital provides a more holistic picture of my clients' cash holdings. As a long-time user of MaxMyInterest, I can attest that the platform helps me and my clients sleep better at night. Post this

"Financial advisors are eager for better solutions to maximize their clients' cash, which was made clear by the demand for this integration," said Michael Halloran, Head of Partnerships and Business Development for MaxMyInterest. "We are thrilled to work with RightCapital to deliver higher yields and a safer approach to cash management for advisors and their clients."

With a top rate of 4.91%, Max beats most banks and money market funds while reducing risk and avoiding the comingling of funds. Max is the only platform designed to help advisors' clients earn more on cash held in their own FDIC-insured bank accounts. The Max platform is trusted by more than 3,000 financial advisory firms nationwide.

"We are excited to launch an integration with MaxMyInterest, providing advisors with up-to-date data on clients' cash holdings directly within their RightCapital financial plan," said Shuang Chen, co-founder and CEO of RightCapital. "With this new integration, advisors can maintain a more complete picture of their clients' finances in RightCapital - helping to ensure they are on track to achieve their goals."

RightCapital's comprehensive financial planning platform offers advisors expansive capabilities, including interactive retirement planning, cash flow- and goals-based planning, tax-efficient distribution strategies, insurance needs evaluation, student loan management, estate planning, and more.

"Having Max integrated directly into RightCapital provides a more holistic picture of my clients' cash holdings," added Galen Herbst de Cortina, Owner and Lead Financial Planner at Buff Your Finances. "As a long-time user of MaxMyInterest, I can attest that the platform helps me and my clients sleep better at night knowing their cash is same-day liquid and earning the highest possible yield."

Advisors interested in exploring the benefits of the Max-RightCapital integration can register for an upcoming webinar on October 30, 2024, by visiting https://bit.ly/MaxRightCapitalIntegration or by clicking here.

Advisors can also sign up for a free Max Advisor Dashboard. Learn more about Max's solutions for financial advisors at MaxForAdvisors.com.

To learn more about RightCapital, contact RightCapital Sales at rightcapital.com/book-demo, [email protected] or (888) 982-9596 Opt 1.

About MaxMyInterest

MaxMyInterest ("Max"), a service of Six Trees Capital LLC, offers intelligent cash management solutions for individuals and financial advisors that enable individual investors to earn dramatically higher yields on cash. Max's patented technology helps clients reallocate funds among their checking and high-yield savings accounts to earn the highest yield while keeping their funds safe in their own FDIC-insured bank accounts. Today, Max members can access rates up to 4.91% APY on FDIC-insured deposits, compared to the national savings average of 0.45%.

About RightCapital

RightCapital's mission is to create Right Plans for Real People™. RightCapital is used by thousands of financial advisors to grow their practices and set their clients on the path to financial success. Founded in 2015, RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software with the highest user satisfaction among advisors (Source: The Kitces Report - 2023 AdvisorTech Study). For more information, visit https://www.rightcapital.com.

Media Contact

Abbie Sheridan, MaxMyInterest, 1 5162867056, [email protected], www.maxforadvisors.com

Craig Raskin, RightCapital, [email protected], www.rightcapital.com

