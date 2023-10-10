Righteous Felon Craft Jerky Announces New Retail Partnerships For Its Bold, Adventurous Flavors

"We're thrilled about our continued growth and partnerships with retailers across the country to help introduce Righteous Felon to more carnivorous households," said CEO Brendan Cawley. Tweet this

"As innovators in the craft jerky space, we're passionate about creating fresh, unique, high-protein meat snack options with flavors that fire up taste buds and bring humor to everyday snacking. These new distribution partnerships allow us to share this passion with more Americans that are hungry for higher quality options in the popular meat snack category."

Since its founding in 2013, Over 25 million have dined on the illicit deliciousness that is Righteous Felon Jerky, with 350,000 kilos of jerky shipped each year to carnivorous consumers nationwide. The product lineup features distinct kraft-paper packaging and character-led brand illustrations that nod to the company's favorite mischievous and irreverent pop-culture icons and embody the bold flavor profile of the high-grade jerky in each bag.

The founders, a group of lifelong friends, write their own rules and craft artisanal jerky while flipping the script on the underground savory snack scene. Using unique recipes handmade in small batches with clean ingredients, pasture-raised proteins and low sugar, they offer adventurous flavors and convenient, nutrient-dense snacks for on-the-go.

Righteous Felon Craft Jerky is one of the few jerky brands that sources exclusively American-raised beef. They have long-standing relationships with American family farms. All cattle used in Righteous Felon meat snacks are humanely raised without antibiotics or added hormones for a truly natural meat-eating experience.

For more information, visit http://www.righteousfelon.com.

Righteous Felon Craft Jerky:

Through farm-direct sourcing partnerships, top-secret recipes and scandalous storytelling, Righteous Felon has etched its position as America's most-wanted jerky in the better-for-you snack space, consistently outperforming its rivals on shelves and taste buds. From its origins slanging meat snacks in middle school hallways, this underground operation has evolved into a full-fledged force disrupting the flavor frontier. RF's protein-packed contraband satisfies cravings and amuses along the way with a cast of outlaw characters who'll stop at nothing to smuggle fresh, innovative flavors to snack shelves nationwide.

