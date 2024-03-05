Righteous Felon Craft Jerky Collaborates With Tractor Supply to Offer an Exclusive Flavor of Top-Sourced Beef Jerky

"We are happy to expand our partnership with Tractor Supply with this exclusive offering that combines both RF's & TSC's distinct brand elements and a bold flavor profile synonymous with Southern BBQ!" Post this

The collaborative product features Righteous Felon's trademark bull character draped in workingman's overalls, a trucker's hat and a banjo on its back (a nod to Tractor Supply's Music City roots in Nashville). It includes distinct kraft-paper packaging with the character-led brand illustration, featuring mischievous and irreverent references that embody the bold flavor profile of the high-grade jerky in each bag.

The Righteous Felons brand is known for its lighthearted disposition to everyday snacking. Over 25 million have dined on the illicit deliciousness that is Righteous Felon Jerky, with 350,000 kilos of jerky shipped each year to carnivorous consumers nationwide. In the last few years, Righteous Felon has grown rapidly nationwide and established itself as the leading "craft" jerky in the premium jerky space, largely due to strong retail partnerships like that of TSC.

The founders of Righteous Felon, a group of lifelong friends, write their own rules and craft artisanal jerky while flipping the script on the underground savory snack scene. For more information on the outlaw snack syndicate, visit http://www.righteousfelon.com.

Righteous Felon Craft Jerky:

Through farm-direct sourcing partnerships, top-secret recipes and scandalous storytelling, Righteous Felon has etched its position as America's most-wanted jerky in the better-for-you snack space, consistently outperforming its rivals on shelves and taste buds. From its origins slanging meat snacks in middle school hallways, this underground operation has evolved into a full-fledged force disrupting the flavor frontier. RF's protein-packed contraband satisfies cravings and amuses along the way with a cast of outlaw characters who'll stop at nothing to smuggle fresh, innovative flavors to snack shelves nationwide.

Media Contact

Jessica Parise, Righteous Felon Craft Jerky, 8582480082, [email protected], https://www.righteousfelon.com/

SOURCE Righteous Felon Craft Jerky