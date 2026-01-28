Righteous Felon Craft Jerky Disrupts the Meat Snack Aisle With First-to-Market Better-For-You Beef & Cheese Combo Stick

"This isn't just another beef and cheese stick—it's cleaner, cooler, and hits harder on flavor and nutrition, without the junk that defines legacy brands." Post this

The new Righteous Felon O.G. Hickory Beef Stick & Real Cheddar Cheese Combo is now rolling out across select Costco regions this month, with broader expansion planned in Q1 2026 across Grocery, Convenience, Foodservice, , Amazon, righteousfelon.com, and additional retail channels.

Designed for consumers who demand real ingredients, high protein, and uncompromising flavor, the combo pairs Righteous Felon's top-selling O.G. Hickory beef stick—known for its bold smokiness, savory seasoning, and satisfying bite—with real cheddar cheese, packaged side-by-side for maximum taste, texture, and portability. The "charcuterie-board-in-your-pocket" not only tastes delicious – but delivers 14g of protein with only 1g of sugar. The cheese, which bears the REAL® Cheese certification, is shelf-stable and American-made, delivering rich, creamy compliment to the savory beef stick – creating a truly unique and delightful protein snacking experience.

The result is an ultra-portable, beef-and-cheese snack that doesn't just check nutritional boxes—but expands and elevates the already-on-fire better-for-you meat snack category.

Each 1.75oz combo stick delivers:

14g protein per package

Just 1g sugar

No added nitrates or nitrites

Gluten-free and soy-free

Made with real cheddar cheese (certified REAL® Cheese )

Crafted with beef raised without antibiotics or added growth hormones

"Consumers have made it clear—they're willing to trade up for better-for-you meat snacks, but only if the flavor delivers," said Brendan Cawley, CEO at Righteous Felon Craft Jerky. "This isn't just another beef and cheese stick. It's cleaner, cooler, and hits harder on flavor and nutrition—without the junk that defines legacy brands that currently own the beef & cheese combo market."

The combination of beef and cheddar, forged in Wisconsin smokehouses with pitmasters that have decades of experience, delivers a snacking experience that's truly greater than the sum of its parts. On top of this, our Art department has really knocked this packaging out of the park. I haven't been this excited for a new product launch in quite some time. Really excited to see it's reception from consumers."

A Category-Creating Launch, Backed by Strong Growth

Righteous Felon's entry into beef & cheese comes as the brand posted ~90%+ year-over-year growth, driven by a passionate team, an innovative product catalog, accelerating velocities, and expanding national distribution. The employee-owned company manufactures its products in the U.S. and maintains a deep commitment to responsible sourcing, clean ingredients, and character-led storytelling.

The result is a protein lineup built for real life and real people – with flavors and formats that meet carnivorous consumers where they are: from jobsite grinders to parents in the carpool line to macro-counters, lunchroom legends, after-school snackers, weekend warriors, and gamers locked in on an 8-hour couch mission. Righteous Felon makes snacks that hit hard on flavor and deliver on nutrition, so people can stay fueled and keep doing what they do, whatever that may be.

With bold, irreverent branding and best-in-class taste and texture, Righteous Felon is poised to redefine what beef & cheese combo snacks look like—and taste like—in the modern snack aisle.

Media Contact

Collin Phelan, Righteous Felon Craft Jerky, 1 484-947-2596, [email protected], www.righteousfelon.com

SOURCE Righteous Felon Craft Jerky