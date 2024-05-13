Rigicon Announces Groundbreaking Advances in Prosthetic Urology with ContiReflex® and Testi10 Testicular Prosthesis

Presenting our findings at the AUA meeting and publishing in a respected journal are testaments to the scientific validity and potential impact of our products. Post this

The new generation ContiReflex® artificial urinary sphincter introduces a dual-bladder system in its pressure regulating balloon (PRB) to effectively manage male stress incontinence, particularly following radical prostatectomy. This technology was recently detailed in a paper presented at the prestigious American Urological Association (AUA) meeting, signaling a major leap forward in patient care.

Key Enhancements and Clinical Data:

Precision Cuff Sizing: The device's cuffs range from 3.5 to 5 cm, adjustable in 0.25 cm increments, allowing for precise customization to patient anatomy.

Surgical Technique Improvements: Predominantly using a two-incision method, the device has shown promising early safety outcomes in a study involving 50 patients.

Strong Safety Profile: Early findings revealed minimal complications, with a notable 98% device survival rate at 18 months, as reported in the study.

Testi10: Setting New Standards in Testicular Prosthetics

Rigicon's Testi10 testicular prosthesis has been recognized for its exceptional reliability and safety in a comprehensive study published in the International Journal of Impotence Research. The study, involving 427 patients, demonstrated a survival rate of 99.8% over 54 months, affirming the prosthesis's superior design and performance.

Device Features and Performance Insights:

Model Variety: The Testi10 is available in multiple models, including saline-filled and solid silicone, to suit diverse patient needs.

Impressive Reliability: With a very low revision rate and no significant complications, the device underscores Rigicon's commitment to quality and safety.

A Dedication to Clinical Excellence and Patient Outcomes:

"These significant milestones, achieved through rigorous research and peer-reviewed by the global medical community, underscore our commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care," said Professor Steven K Wilson, Global Medical Director at Rigicon. "Presenting our findings at the AUA meeting and publishing in a respected journal are testaments to the scientific validity and potential impact of our products."

Rigicon remains at the forefront of urological health, driving advancements that redefine treatment standards and improve patient lives worldwide.

