Rigicon Launches "Rigicon Ventures" -- A Global Co-Development Platform for Next-Generation Medical Devices and Technologies

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rigicon, Inc. today announced the launch of Rigicon Ventures, a bold new co-development and strategic investment platform created to bring breakthrough medical products and technologies to life.

Rigicon Ventures combines venture insight with deep engineering, regulatory, and commercialization expertise — helping innovators go beyond funding to develop, validate, and scale their ideas in true collaboration with Rigicon's expert teams.

Focused on Urology, Bariatric Medicine, Plastic Surgery, and AI-enabled Clinical Solutions, Rigicon Ventures offers partners full access to Rigicon's vertical infrastructure — covering design, validation, manufacturing, and worldwide distribution.

"Rigicon Ventures is more than an investment initiative — it's a partnership engine," said Melih Lüleci, COO of Rigicon. "We don't just fund ideas; we build them together — engineering, validating, and launching innovations that transform patient care."

Rigicon Ventures welcomes submissions from startups, entrepreneurs, and research teams at any stage of development — even those without a prototype — providing end-to-end support and a global launch platform across more than 55 countries.

For details or to submit an idea, visit www.rigicon.com/rigicon-ventures.

