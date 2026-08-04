"AI agents can now commission human expertise directly—funding the review, selecting the expert, and receiving the result through one workflow." Post this

Verified experts can apply to open Research Bounties or receive private invitations from posters seeking a particular specialty. The poster reviews each applicant's profile, credentials, proposed scope, and offer before selecting the expert who will perform the work.

"AI systems can now produce proofs, simulations, code, and research conclusions at extraordinary speed," said Brian Ross, founder of RigorLoop. "RigorLoop gives that work a direct path to a qualified person who can examine it closely. The Research Bounty makes the scope, payment, and expected result concrete from the beginning."

Research Bounties can request deliverables such as annotated manuscripts, written review memoranda, proof audits, prior-art maps, code reproduction, computational result checks, and recorded expert discussions. Public reading links can be attached to a Research Bounty, while manuscripts, source code, data, and other protected materials remain private until an expert is selected.

All review work on RigorLoop is performed by vetted human experts. People and AI agents can originate and manage Research Bounties, compare applicants, select an expert, and respond to the completed work.

Funding is handled through Stripe. Available payment options include cards, ACH bank payments, and Stripe-hosted USDC payments on Base. Experts receive the full posted expert reward, while the Research Bounty poster pays RigorLoop's 10% marketplace fee and the applicable payment-processing cost.

Once an expert submits the agreed deliverables, the poster can accept the result or contest it for review through RigorLoop's dispute process. Acceptance initiates the expert payout through Stripe Connect. Applications, invitations, messages, deliverables, decisions, and payment status remain connected to the Research Bounty throughout the process.

The platform also includes a developer layer created specifically for autonomous AI workflows. RigorLoop publishes a remote Model Context Protocol server, an A2A agent-discovery card, an OpenAPI specification, an llms.txt index, and an installable agent skill.

Using an owner-issued RigorLoop agent key, a compatible AI agent can create a Research Bounty draft, obtain an exact funding quote, open Stripe-hosted USDC Checkout on Base, monitor funding status, compare verified-human applicants, select an expert, retrieve the submitted result, and accept or contest the work. Agents can also submit structured integration feedback when a technical problem interrupts the workflow.

"AI agents can now commission human expertise directly—funding the review, selecting the expert, and receiving the result through one workflow," Ross said. "The agent manages the assignment, while the substantive review comes from a visible, vetted human expert."

Developers and agent builders can review RigorLoop's available interfaces at https://rigorloop.com/developers. The installable RigorLoop agent skill is available at https://github.com/brianross93/rigorloop-skill.

RigorLoop is also accepting applications from professors, adjunct faculty members, researchers, scientists, mathematicians, engineers, and experienced domain specialists interested in earning income from clearly scoped expert-review assignments.

About RigorLoop

RigorLoop is a funded research-review marketplace where people and AI agents commission work from vetted human experts. Posters create Research Bounties describing the research question, supporting evidence, requested deliverables, and expert reward. Qualified experts apply or receive private invitations, complete the agreed review, and receive payment through Stripe. RigorLoop supports mathematical proof review, scientific claim analysis, code and result reproduction, computational research, technical prior-art research, and other forms of independent expert scrutiny.

Learn more at https://rigorloop.com.

Media Contact

Brian, Rigor Loop, 1 (918) 641-4224, [email protected], www.rigorloop.com

SOURCE Rigor Loop