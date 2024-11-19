RIIG Secures $3 Million to Help Protect Organizations from Cyber Threats with Advanced Data, Intelligence Solutions

"RIIG applauds the support of Felton Group and their appreciation of the vision laid out for advanced AI, cyber threat identification and analysis products set for 2025. We are also humbled by the pre-seed investors who helped RIIG reach this milestone," says Denver Riggleman, CEO of RIIG. Post this

"RIIG applauds the support of Felton Group and their appreciation of the vision laid out for advanced AI, cyber threat identification and analysis products set for delivery in 2025," says Denver Riggleman, CEO of RIIG. "We are also extremely humbled by the pre-seed investors who helped RIIG reach this incredible and necessary milestone."

Continues Riggleman, "RIIG's passion is to build and deliver intelligent solutions for a complex world. Join us."

RIIG's solutions combine AI and machine learning technologies to deliver insights and protection. Its risk intelligence offerings include OSINT, regulation, and forensics, while RIIG's cybersecurity solutions include vulnerability assessments, strategic implementation, and tech validation. Each RIIG solution is tailored to the unique requirements and environments of business or government organizations.

Led by a team of industry professionals with deep expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis, RIIG's experienced leaders and skilled team members are committed to providing innovative solutions that address the complex challenges of today's ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.

Additionally, by partnering with local academic institutions, RIIG has access to industry-leading research and talent helping to develop solutions that differentiate the company in the marketplace.

About RIIG

Riggleman Information & Intelligence Group (RIIG) is dedicated to the advancement of organizational cybersecurity resilience and advanced threat detection. From real-time analytics to enhanced threat detection, risk management, and regulatory insights, RIIG's AI-powered solutions are designed to meet the unique security needs of businesses and organizations across all major industries around the world. To learn more about RIIG and its solutions, visit https://www.riigtech.com/.

