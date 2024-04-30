Riley McNulty to Address AI's Role in Customer Experience at Document Strategy Forum 2024

Riley McNulty of Keypoint Intelligence will present at the Document Strategy Forum 2024 in Boston on May 20. His talk will explore the evolution of customer experience influenced by AI, focusing on its impact on communications software and the document and printing industries.

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce that Riley McNulty, Vice President of Customer Experience & Consulting at Keypoint Intelligence, will speak at the Document Strategy Forum 2024 from May 20-22 in Boston. He will be presenting "Shaping Tomorrow's Journeys: The Evolution of Customer Experience in an AI-Inspired World" on May 20, from 10:00 AM to 10:50 AM. This session will provide a comprehensive outlook on the intersection of customer communications software, customer experience, and the document and printing industries.

Attendees will be equipped with actionable insights into several key objectives crucial for businesses that leverage AI to enhance customer experience. These include:

Top considerations for customer experience investments

The role transactional communications play in the customer journey

AI role in CCM today

Riley has been working in the document output industry for over 25 years. This deep-rooted experience in market research, strategic planning, and consulting, equips him with a unique perspective on the evolving market dynamics in the customer communications industry. Riley's approach, which combines quantitative analysis and qualitative insights, provides invaluable insights for those looking to innovate and improve their customer communication strategies. And, as an early adopter of AI, he will share how AI impacts the industry and how companies can use AI to drive better customer connections.

Join Riley to explore how AI is reshaping consumer engagement and the strategic moves that can place your business at the forefront of innovation. For more information, visit DSF '24 website.

