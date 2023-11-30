Rima Jbara returns in the literary scene with 'Waiting In the Void'

A journey of self-discovery and deconstruction of emotions awaits readers in this book

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Rima Jbara introduces a new concept of writing in her latest publication titled "Waiting In the Void" (published by AuthorHouse UK).

This story follows the protagonist named Autumn as she journeys in a world that lacks humane and kindred spirits to fellow animals and humans of their own kind. Through conversations, letters, stories, and poetry, the book communicates morals and principles that are not defined by race, gender, religion or nationality. The focus is on the soul that is defined by its deeds and intentions.

As with her previous book "Let Me Have My Say," "Waiting In the Void" is for the nonconventional reviewer, critic or reader. It is for those who seek a deeper meaning of souls or those who seek beyond the norm presented.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, the author says, "Always appreciate unique people in the community, even if they are different or chose a different route to achieve their dreams. Be mindful and kind to them."

About the Author

Rima Jbara is the only Middle Eastern author to write and publish in the English language, a second language to her at the age of 14 in the early 1992 and went on to publish six more in the following six years before pursuing her bachelor's degree. She paved the way for young Middle Eastern authors to write and publish in a second language and was a visionary by self-publishing her works much before the option became available post the millennium. Her works entertain yet educate readers by intertwining imaginative stories with factual events. Selecting topics that intrigued her with an intuitive approach and a playful manner. Her 17 novels vary in topics; from philosophical, psychological and contemporary fiction to erotica, suspense and fantasy. Jbara holds a bachelor's degree in English literature and communication, as well as a master's degree in strategic research marketing. For more information, visit rima-jbara.com.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry's only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8641.

