Rimage has joined the Active Archive Alliance, a collaboration of industry-leading storage and IT vendors that collectively support the use of active archive solutions for data lifecycle management.

An active archive enables data owners to build intelligent archival storage systems that combine disk, flash, optical and tape in the data center and in the cloud. These smart, flexible active archiving systems enable users to access, manage, and derive value from massively growing archives cost-effectively. The heart of the active archive solution is an intelligent management layer that provides views of data stored on multiple platforms as a virtual data repository. The software monitors and may migrate archival data across cost-effective storage tiers while maintaining accessibility and cybersecurity.

"We're excited to join the other leading storage and data management companies of the Active Archive Alliance to promote innovative solutions for managing data growth," said Rick Bump, Chief Revenue and Operations Officer at Rimage. "Our products are purpose-built to help organizations become good data stewards by managing their digital assets through every stage of the data lifecycle, including moving data to an active archive where it is accessible, secure, and preserved in an economical manner."

Rimage Enterprise Laser Storage (ELS) is a secure, green, and efficient disk library system that enables organizations to improve their data storage processes in the face of increasing regulatory requirements, data growth accessibility, and retention. The company's Data Lifecycle Management (DLM) solution helps an organization manage its digital assets from creation through destruction and all the phases in between.

Active Archive Alliance members and sponsors include FUJIFILM Recording Media USA, MediQuant, Spectra Logic, Arcitecta, Folio Photonics, IBM, Iron Mountain, Nyriad, Overland Tandberg, PoINT Software & Systems, QStar Technologies, Quantum, Rimage, SullivanStrickler, Western Digital and XenData.

ACTIVE ARCHIVE is the trademark of the Active Archive Alliance.

©2024 Active Archive Alliance. All rights reserved.

