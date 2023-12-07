Rimidi Achieves HITRUST Essentials 1-year (e1) Certification, Demonstrating Foundational Cybersecurity Measures

Through the HITRUST e1 Certification, we are further illustrating our dedication to protecting sensitive customer data within the Rimidi platform. Post this

"As a leading digital health platform working with protected health information, the importance of ensuring patient data remains secure cannot be understated," said Jennifer Ide, J.D., Chief Legal and Compliance Officer of Rimidi. "Through the HITRUST e1 Certification, we are further illustrating our dedication to protecting sensitive customer data within the Rimidi platform."

The company also recently attained the provisional certification status for TX-RAMP, allowing Texas healthcare organizations to utilize Rimidi's secure, leading digital health platform within their existing EHR workflows.

"The HITRUST e1 Validated Assessment is a good tool for cyber-aware organizations to build assurances and progressively demonstrate due diligence around information security and privacy," said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer, HITRUST. "We applaud Rimidi for their commitment to cybersecurity and successful completion of their HITRUST e1 Certification."

To learn more about Rimidi's secure cloud-based software solutions for remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management, visit rimidi.com/solutions.

About Rimidi

Created by doctors, for doctors, Rimidi is a digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices. By combining clinical data from the EHR with data from connected devices and patient surveys, Rimidi presents a complete picture of the patient and supports care delivery across the continuum from the clinic to the home to allow for proactive, guideline-based management and prioritization of highest-need patients. For more information, visit rimidi.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.

