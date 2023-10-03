Rimidi to Showcase New Chronic Kidney Disease Module at HLTH 2023, Complementing Suite of Chronic Disease Management Solutions

Given that Rimidi already supports disease management and remote patient monitoring for diabetes and hypertension, two common risk factors for CKD, developing a full CKD Module was a natural platform progression. Tweet this

Similar to Rimidi's additional chronic disease modules, the CKD Module will combine clinically relevant data from the Electronic Health Record (EHR) with patient-generated data from connected devices and patient surveys into a streamlined, problem-oriented view that allows for better risk stratification and chronic disease management.

Specifically, Rimidi's CKD Module:

Allows clinicians to visualize a consolidated view of relevant diagnoses, medications, lab results, risk scores and current treatment modalities such as dialysis on one screen, within their EHR workflow.

Presents a Kidney Failure Risk Equation (KFRE) based on data ingested from the EHR. The KFRE predicts the 5-year risk of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) stages 3-5.

Enables providers to address gaps in care versus practice guidelines and triage CKD patients' needs with population-level risk stratification tools.

"Given that Rimidi already supports disease management and remote patient monitoring for diabetes and hypertension, two common risk factors for CKD, developing a full CKD Module was a natural platform progression," said Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Rimidi. "As we continue to see innovations in connected devices and systems for treating and assessing CKD progression, being able to analyze and interpret all relevant data in a unified platform will drive clinical efficiency, coordination, and positive impact for CKD patients."

In 2024, Rimidi plans to integrate additional data from connected medical devices used in renal care to further support patient-centered and data-driven care delivery.

For more information about Rimidi's Chronic Kidney Disease Module, visit rimidi.com/chronic-kidney-disease or stop by booth #853 at HLTH 2023.

About Rimidi

Created by doctors, for doctors, Rimidi is a digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices. By combining clinical data from the EHR with data from connected devices and patient surveys, Rimidi presents a complete picture of the patient and supports care delivery across the continuum from the clinic to the home to allow for proactive, guideline-based management and prioritization of highest-need patients. visit rimidi.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Michelle Rand, Alloy, on behalf of Rimidi, 8553008209, [email protected]

SOURCE Rimidi