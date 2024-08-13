RIND Snacks Ranked Among the Fastest Growing Private Companies on Inc. 5000 List

"We're incredibly grateful to be included on the Inc. 5000 list," said Matt Weiss, Founder and CEO of RIND Snacks. "Consumers enjoy a near infinite array of snack choices these days and we're proud to deliver innovative and sustainable fruit forward options that maximize taste and minimize waste." Post this

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a tremendous honor and testament to the incredible work of our entire team, including our suppliers and retail partners, who have embraced the growing consumer demand for better-for-you and better-for-the-planet snacking options," said Matt Weiss, Founder and CEO of RIND Snacks. "We're incredibly proud to be recognized by Inc. for our commitment to bringing innovation and excitement to snack categories 'ripe' for disruption.

Over the past four years, RIND Snacks has experienced significant nationwide growth with a distribution footprint spanning over 15,000 doors, fueled by its unique peel-powered product line and steadfast sustainability commitment. The brand uses upcycled fruit including the nutrient-rich rind that is often discarded, to create delicious, convenient whole fruit snacks packed with flavor, fiber and function.

"We're incredibly grateful to be included on the Inc. 5000 list alongside some of the country's most innovative and fastest growing businesses," continued Weiss. "Consumers enjoy a near infinite array of snack choices these days and we're proud to deliver innovative and sustainable fruit forward options that maximize taste and minimize waste."

About RIND Snacks:

RIND® makes a line of functional and sustainable fruit snacks that encourage consumers to 'Keep it Real & Eat the Peel.' Launched in 2018, RIND Snacks is the result of a multigenerational family focus on delicious, all-natural foods that sustain personal and planetary health. RIND's products are naturally packed with fiber and vitamins and help fight food waste by using upcycled produce that would otherwise be discarded. RIND Snacks' products are Upcycled certified, non-GMO Verified, Kosher, Vegan and Gluten free. For more info, visit rindsnacks.com or follow @rindsnacks on social.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Sandy Blumberg, RIND Snacks, 1 8582811095, [email protected], https://www.rindsnacks.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE RIND Snacks