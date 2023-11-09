RingSquared Announces New Partnership with Driver Kyle Loh

A talented young driver, and with the same commitment RingSquared has for giving back to the community, we look forward to building this partnership with Kyle - Kevin Alward, RingSquared CEO Post this

Loh began his racing career in karting at the age of 16, before transitioning to racecars in 2018. In 2021, Loh won the Formula Pro USA Western Championship. Loh competed in six races during the 2023 season, winning three races and placing on the podium a total of five times. Diagnosed with autism and ADHD, in 2022 Loh started his Dreamzilla 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to helping others find success by cultivating their unique talents and pursuing their passions.

"A talented young driver, and with the same commitment RingSquared has for giving back to the community, we look forward to building this partnership with Kyle," says Kevin Alward, RingSquared CEO.

RingSquared continues to build its motorsport partner program with Loh and future drivers to come.

About RingSquared:

RingSquared is the parent company for several market-leading telecom and Internet providers that deliver next-generation solutions over the RingSquared Network. Built on carrier-grade facilities with local and geographically redundant architecture, RingSquared ensures every client benefits from a reliable and scalable network, managing more than 8 billion calls annually.

RingSquared currently provides fiber connectivity to select Northeast regions of the Berkshires in Massachusetts and Capital District of New York, and is focused on expanding following their 2023 acquisition of AccessPlus Communications.

RingSquared LLC brands include RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, Dial800, and Kall8. For more information, visit https://www.ringsquared.com/imsa-partner

