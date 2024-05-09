RingSquared Announces Partnership with Driver Keawn Tandon

"Keawn is an inspiring driver; we are thrilled to welcome him as our newest partner and eagerly anticipate his performance this weekend." Kevin Alward, RingSquared CEO. Post this

An official IMSA Communications Partner, RingSquared hosts prospective and current customers at IMSA events throughout the season, while also introducing business phone and data services to IMSA's stakeholders, racing teams, and fan base, and developing new partnerships.

RingSquared continues to grow its motorsport partnership program with support for drivers and teams.

About RingSquared:

RingSquared is the parent company for several market-leading telecom and Internet providers that deliver next-generation solutions over the RingSquared Network. Built on carrier-grade facilities with local and geographically redundant architecture, RingSquared ensures every client benefits from a reliable and scalable network, managing millions of minutes each month.

RingSquared LLC brands include RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, Dial800, and Kall8. For more information, visit https://www.ringsquared.com/imsa-partner

Media Contact: Megan Andersen, VP Marketing

Motorsport Contact: George Giles 1-877-7-Racing / [email protected]

Megan Andersen, RingSquared, 1 800-427-7464, [email protected], https://www.ringsquared.com/

SOURCE RingSquared