RingSquared Announces Partnership with Driver Keawn Tandon

Keawn Tandon, 2023 National Champion for Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, joins RingSquared as an official partner
MAHWAH, N.J., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RingSquared, a nation-wide business voice and data solutions provider and IMSA communications partner, has signed a new partnership with driver Keawn Tandon and Keawn Tandon Racing, expanding its motorsport program.
Keawn Tandon began his racing career in karts during the 2015 season and quickly ascended the ranks of motorsport. Tandon clinched the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America National Championship Pro-Am title in 2023 during his first full season in car racing, with an impressive debut win at Road America in 2022. At the upcoming second round of the season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, scheduled for May 10th – 12th, Tandon will be competing in car #55 for Forty7 Motorsports in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series PRO AM class.
"Keawn is an inspiring driver; we are thrilled to welcome him as our newest partner and eagerly anticipate his performance this weekend," says Kevin Alward, RingSquared CEO.
An official IMSA Communications Partner, RingSquared hosts prospective and current customers at IMSA events throughout the season, while also introducing business phone and data services to IMSA's stakeholders, racing teams, and fan base, and developing new partnerships.
RingSquared continues to grow its motorsport partnership program with support for drivers and teams.
About RingSquared:
RingSquared is the parent company for several market-leading telecom and Internet providers that deliver next-generation solutions over the RingSquared Network. Built on carrier-grade facilities with local and geographically redundant architecture, RingSquared ensures every client benefits from a reliable and scalable network, managing millions of minutes each month.
RingSquared LLC brands include RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, Dial800, and Kall8. For more information, visit https://www.ringsquared.com/imsa-partner
Media Contact: Megan Andersen, VP Marketing
Motorsport Contact: George Giles 1-877-7-Racing / [email protected]
Media Contact
Megan Andersen, RingSquared, 1 800-427-7464, [email protected], https://www.ringsquared.com/
SOURCE RingSquared
